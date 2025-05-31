No. 3 ranked Class of 2026 prospect Christian Collins is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. Top programs are making their interest known with in-home visits from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Cal, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville and Texas.

Ad

While playing for Team Why Not at Nike EYBL Session II, which took place from May 16 to 18 in Memphis, several college coaches met Collins.

Speaking with Zagsblog during the Nike EYBL session in Memphis, Collins opened up about some of the schools and coaches who are actively pursuing him in his recruitment. About the Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer, he said:

"Duke [in home visit] was great. They met my mom and auntie and we all talked. It was a great experience. Jon Scheyer is a great coach. He's about business and if he wants you. I was talking to Man Man, they call him Man Man, but Khaman [Maluach], he said to me, 'If he wants you, he's going to get you.' Coach Scheyer, he's a great coach."

Ad

Trending

He also spoke about coach Mark Pope of the Kentucky Wildcats.

"It was great talking to coach Mark Pope and coach Jason Hart. I've known Jason Hart for a long time since maybe freshman year of high school. So I've known him for a long time. It was great talking to them. They met my mom, auntie and my uncle. So it was great."

Ad

Christian Collins also spoke a little bit about Alabama's coach Nate Oats.

"I talked to [Nate Oats]. Great coach, great coach. Great guy. He was just telling me how they want me to play. They see me as a 2-3."

About Arkansas he said:

"They've been texting me a lot. They want me to go on a visit. So maybe in the fall, I don't know yet. But I've been texting Arkansas and coach Chin [Coleman], so yeah."

Ad

In the Interview, Collins also spoke about the Arizona Wildcats and Texas Longhorns. With 18 college offers at the moment, it's still up in the air which college program he'll ultimately choose.

Five-star prospect Christian Collins discussed his preferred college

In the same interview, Christian Collins also spoke about what he considers an appropriate college option. According to him, he wants a place that feels like home.

Ad

"Somewhere it feels like a home, like a family," Collins said. "Somewhere where I want to be one-and-done, but if that's not the case, then two-and-done, three-and-done, whatever it is. I just really want to go somewhere where I can develop as fast as possible and it feels like family."

With one more year of high school basketball ahead of him, Christian Collins has the luxury of time to make his college decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More