"He’s flipping when they let go of Hubert Davis": Hoops fans react to the commitment of 5-star PF Caleb Wilson to UNC Tar Heels 

Caleb Wilson, another top 10 prospect from the Class of 2025, joined the committed club after choosing the University of North Carolina. While there was tough competition from Kentucky, Wilson announced his decision on Instagram on Thursday.

Reportedly, Tar Heels boosted their recruiting efforts by offering attractive NIL deals. Wilson also received offers from top programs including Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and more. However, head coach Hubert Davis secured the 6-foot-9 power forward's commitment:

Hoops fans took their opinions to the comments section after Wilson decided to join Davis and North Carolina. Northwestern signee Jake West and video creator Cam Wilder congratulated Wilson:

Hoops fans react to the commitment of 5-star PF Caleb Wilson to UNC Tar Heels

"he’s flipping when they let go of hubert davis after this year," commented a fan.

Cam Wilder commented, "UNC needed dis. congrats gang @c.dubbb."

"congratulations gang," Jake West congratulated Wilson.

While some other fans talked about the money UNC offered to Wilson:

A fan commented, "Secured the bag. Nothing else makes sense. Won’t save Hubert from the firing. At least Wilson will get to be the man on an NIT team. He is a stud."

"Yeah UNC just dropped a bag 😂," another fan talked about the money that UNC offered.

"Money talks, that's all there is to say," commented another fan.

Why did Caleb Wilson choose North Carolina?

The Atlanta, GA native received 27 offers, according to 247Sports, with his first one coming from the Xavier Musketeers on Dec. 29, 2021. While speaking to ESPN, Wilson talked about his decision to join UNC:

"I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program," Wilson told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. "They were my first blue blood (offer). Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program."

Furthermore, he also commended coach Davis:

"I love the passion and energy of coach Hubert Davis," Caleb Wilson said. "I know he will push me to be my best and love me at the same time. He is a truth teller, and that's what I want. We have watched film together. He tells me where I can be better. He is a man of faith, and we have a great connection."

Caleb Wilson will join four-star recruits Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon at the Tar Heels next season.

