"He's been giving me tips": Darryn Peterson opens up on receiving guidance from Bill Self ahead of his Kansas career 

Darryn Peterson, the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year and Kansas Jayhawks signee, showed why he is one of the top prospects after his performance at the McDonald's All-American Game. The 6-foot-5 guard finished as the leading scorer of the game.

Peterson, who was awarded the co-MVP along with two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer, finished the game with 18 points. The Prolific Prep guard shared advice given to him by Kansas coach Bill Self before the Chipotle Nationals in a post by SportsCenter NEXT on Tuesday:

"Bill Self shared advice with incoming @kuhoops recruit Darryn Peterson ahead of #ChipotleNationals 🏀," the post was captioned.

"He has already been telling me, the game in Lawrence, he saw how they are starting to guard me now," Peterson said. "They are trying to double more and try to shut me out completely. So, he has been giving some tips and stuff like that because he knows it is Chipotle and it is going to be the same. The teams are going to try to really tone in on me and make sure I don't get off."

The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round after their 79-72 loss against No. 10 Arkansas on Mar. 21.

The interviewer asked how connected Peterson was with the team and whether the loss motivated him.

"Yeah, I'm connected, for sure," Darryn Peterson replied. "I wouldn't say motivation. I was definitely bummed for the coaches and the players, you know? Everybody's trying to win it, so I felt bummed for those guys.

"But I wouldn't say it motivated me anymore. I already am. I know I got to come in and put in the work off the rip. So, I'm already motivated to get there and show up."

Darryn Peterson leads the West team with AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas and more to win McDonald's All-American Game

Darryn Peterson got assistance from No. 1 recruit and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, who finished with 17 points, one point behind Peterson. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out one assist while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 75.0% from the charity stripe.

USC commit and son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas Alijah Arenas scored 11 points while shooting 44.4%, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in 13 minutes to lead the West team to a 105-92 win against the East.

The top prospects will meet again at the Iverson Classic in May.

