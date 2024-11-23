"He’s not going to the NBA": Hoops fans react to 5-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr.'s practice clip

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2026, showcased his skills with a spin move that left a defender stumbling during Inglewood High School's practice session. The video was posted by the famous basketball Instagram page Ballislife.

The video has amassed more than 10,000 likes in four hours. Have a look at it below:

While some were impressed by the highlight move, others dismissed it as nothing more than a practice play.

Hoops fans react to 5-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr.'s practice clip

"He's not going to the NBA," a fan commented.

"That's really not that serious," another added.

"Why are we posting practice highlights now 😂😂," another fan commented.

Some fans attributed the defender’s stumble to a misstep rather than Crowe’s move:

"He tripped on his shoe," one fan commented.

"This really had to be a highlight for a player that belongs to the class of 2026? slow news day for Ballislife 😂 come on man, practice videos rly?" another said.

"@ballislife is not that serious he trip his leg," another fan commented.

Despite the criticism, Jason Crowe Jr. continues to perform impressively on the court. He is ranked first at his position and sixth overall in California. Crowe Jr., who will enter his junior year next season, has shown steady improvement during his first two seasons at Inglewood High School.

In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-2 combo guard played 36 games, averaging 36.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.6 steals per contest. He improved his stats in his sophomore year with 37.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.8 apg and 3.9 spg in 29 appearances.

Additionally, Crowe Jr. set a California freshman scoring record, amassing 1,295 points in just 36 games.

How many college offers does Jason Crowe Jr. have?

The Class of 2026 has 15 offers from top programs including Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State, Cal State Northridge, Washington, Florida State, New Mexico State, UCLA and more.

According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, UCLA is the favorite to land Crowe with a 9.9% probability. The USC Trojans follow at a close second spot with an 8.6% chance, Long Beach State with 7.4% and Georgia Tech, New Mexico State, Weber State and Colgate with 6.2%.

