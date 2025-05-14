“He’s obviously a stud": Four-star QB commit Brady Smigiel leads Michigan's race to recruit nation's No. 5 WR

Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel committed to Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class on April 26. The standout from Newbury Park, California, began recruiting other prospects even before going public with his decision, with one key target being four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell from Northwestern High School in Florida.

“He’s obviously a stud, and he has serious interest in Michigan," Smigiel said on Thursday, via On3.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Russell was Miami-Northwestern’s third-leading receiver with 35 catches, 645 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

"We work with the same agency, so we’ve already had that connection together," Smigiel said on April 26, via The Michigan Insider. "I just started to talk to him, and he understands (what Michigan has to offer). It’s not a hard pitch to Michigan. You go out there, and you see everything that you need to see."

In March, Russell released his top 12 schools, which included the Wolverines, along with Miami, North Carolina, Auburn, Syracuse, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, Florida State and USC. On3 projects Miami as the favorite in his recruitment, giving the Hurricanes a 31.9% chance to land him.

Michigan and Smigiel will need to make a strong push if they hope to sway Russell their way.

Brady Smigiel is also recruiting four-star TE Matt Ludwig

Michigan is considered the frontrunner in four-star tight end Matt “Moose” Ludwig's recruitment, and Brady Smigiel is also working to ease the process.

"I'm already talking to Moose (Ludwig) a lot, the tight end out of Montana," Smigiel said on April 26, via The Michigan Insider. "So, we have some family friends connected. I told them I'm committed, so (I'm) just trying to reel him in and make sure that he ends up coming to Michigan as well."

The Wolverines have five committed players in the 2026 class but lack a tight end commit, making Ludwig a big target. Michigan also remains heavily in the mix for four-star tight end Brayden Fogle out of Ohio.

