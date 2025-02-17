"He’s one of the most college-ready guards": Recruiting insider provides update on 5-star Brayden Burries; pursued by Alabama, Oregon, and others

As the high school basketball season winds down, one of the biggest names still left on the recruiting board is Brayden Burries, a dominant 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard from Roosevelt High School in California. A five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, Burries has long been considered one of the most college-ready players in the nation.

Now, as his recruitment enters its final stretch, speculation is growing over where he will commit. Burries' recruitment has been one of the most difficult to predict, with several major programs still in the mix. Schools like Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona and Oregon remain heavily involved, while there were previous discussions about potential visits to UCLA and USC.

However, according to recruiting analyst Travis Brannon, those visits—particularly to USC—are looking increasingly unlikely, especially with the Trojans recently securing a commitment from Elijah Reynoso.

In an interview with 247Sports, recruiting analyst Travis Brannon emphasized just how well-prepared Brayden Burries is for the college level, saying:

"He’s one of the most college-ready guards, both physically and in his skill set."— Travis Brannon

Despite the uncertainty, sources indicate that Burries is now in the decision-making phase, sitting down with his family to weigh his options. A commitment announcement could come within the next two to four weeks.

“It sounds like he could be entering that decision-making phase, meeting with his family and discussing his options.” — Travis Brannon

Tennessee Could Be the Front-Runner for Brayden Burries in the Final Stretch of His Recruitment

When pressed to make a prediction, Brayden Burries leaned toward Tennessee as the most likely landing spot. The Volunteers have a clear need for a high-level guard next season, and Burries could step in immediately as an impact player in their backcourt.

"Getting a good deal on where he's leaning right now, it is certainly one of the tougher recruitments to gauge." — Travis Brannon

While nothing is set in stone, the fit makes sense—a powerful, physical guard in Rick Barnes’ system could be an ideal match.

One of the biggest reasons Burries has become such a coveted recruit is his combination of strength, skill and versatility. He has a polished offensive game, capable of scoring at all three levels. His ability to create shots, finish through contact, and defend multiple positions makes him an immediate asset at the college level.

With just three five-star prospects still uncommitted in the 2025 class—Brayden Burries' decision will be one of the most closely watched in the coming weeks. If Tennessee is indeed the frontrunner, its fanbase could soon be celebrating the addition of one of the most pro-ready guards in the country.

