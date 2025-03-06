"He's a rare find": Styles Clemmons raves about Meleek Thomas' qualities as the best teammate

Meleek Thomas, the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and the Razorbacks signee, has been phenomenal for the City Reapers in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs. He led the team to the finals after securing a sweep against Fear of God Athletics.

Meleek Thomas' performances earned praise from his teammates and City Reapers' guards Style Clemmons and Jayden Wilkins. The duo was seen talking about the 6-foot-5 shooting guard in a video posted by the official Instagram page of Overtime Elite and City Reapers:

"We’re about to witness Finals Leek 😤 He’s at a different level rn‼️ @meleek.thomas @stylessll @jwillkk" the post was captioned.

Meleek is an excellent leader. He's an excellent leader," said Clemmons.

Wilkins continued, "He's locked in on like a different level, even in practice, he's like he'll talk to teammates different like he just wants everybody to understand and be on one page that like he's trying to win so bad like he lets you when you mess up. That's one thing, that's what I respect about Meleek.

Wilkins also spoke about the kind of player Meleek Thomas is on the court:

He's definitely like a 'My bad bro, I ain't mean to shoot like I shot something crazy, that's me, I'm trying to find you on the next play,' and he really would try to look for you."

"He'll make eye contact with you on the court, he'll tell you the little things he sees and he keeps you confident, he tells you to keep shooting, don't worry about what Coach Doug is telling you to do, don't worry about all that, just keep playing."

"He's a rare find," said Clemmons. "Bro, Leek is just like a crazy person, he's really insane bro."

Meleek Thomas to face Eli Ellis in the OTE Pokemon Playoffs

Meleek Thomas and the No. 70 recruit and the South Carolina signee Eli Ellis will lock horns as the City Reapers take on YNG Dreamerz in the finals. After winning against the Fear of God Athletics, Meleek Thomas is now averaging 27.0 points, 4.0 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.9 minutes per game in the 2024-25 Pokemon Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Eli Ellis led his team to a clean sweep against Cold Heartz. Ellis is averaging 29.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal while shooting 57.6% from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point line in 28 minutes per game.

Will Thomas lead the City Reapers to a third straight OTE Championship? Or will Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz stop the 3-Peat?

