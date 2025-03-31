"He's on some Shaq timing": AJ Dybantsa chooses an unlikely teammate at fun McDonald's All-American Q&A session

  • home icon
By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:08 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Boys Portraits - Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the BYU signee, is set to play at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

With just one day to go for the game, the players have reached the venue and were involved in some activities. In one of the videos uploaded by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT, the players were involved in a fun Q&A session.

"We asked this year’s McDonald’s All Americans who would they take between Ronald McDonald and Grimace for a 2v2 teammate 😂," the post was captioned.
Players, including Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Chris Cenac and more gave their answers on whether they would choose the famous McDonald's mascot, Ronald McDonald, or the All-American Game mascot, Grimace.

"Ronald McDonald," said Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia.

No. 4 recruit Nate Ament said:

"Ronald McDonald, because he probably can do anything on the court."
"Grimace, his name is just menacing, it just sounds like he gets buckets," said North Carolina signee Caleb Wilson.
"Grimace. Yeah, he's my big.. he's on some Shaq timing," BYU signee Dybantsa said.

USC commit Alijah Arenas added:

"I gotta go with Grimace," before changing his answer to Ronald McDonald.
"Grimace cause he seems like a guy who would play a lot of defense," said Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.
While Grimace has been the mascot for the McDonald's All-American Game, the 2025 edition of the prestigious match will see another addition. According to Marketing Brew, the New York Liberty’s mascot Ellie the Elephant will be accompanying Grimace.

2025 McDonald's All-American boys game features top prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas, Nate Ament and more

The McDonald's All-American Girls' Game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the boys' game will start at 9 p.m. ET. The match will be stacked with the top high school basketball prospects.

Some exciting matchups will include the West team of the boys, with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson playing the same team. The East team features the Boozer twins, Nate Ament and more.

The girls' game will see the top three prospects: Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts play in the West team as they take on players like ZaKiyah Johnson, Mia Pauldo and more. Check out the full roster below:

Boys East

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Eric ReibeThe Bullis SchoolUConn
Shon AbaevCalvary Christian AcademyCincinnati
Darius Acuff Jr.IMG AcademyArkansas
Darius AdamsLa LumiereUConn
Nate AmentHighlanduncommitted
Cameron BoozerChristopher Columbus High SchoolDuke
Cayden BoozerChristopher Columbus High SchoolDuke
Jalen HaralsonLa LumiereNotre Dame
Isiah HarwellWasatch AcademyHouston
Trey McKenneySt. Mary's PrepMichigan
Malachi MorenoGreat CrossingKentucky
Braylon MullinsGreenfield CentralUConn
Boys West

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Alijah ArenasChatsworthUSC
Mikel Brown Jr.DME AcademyLouisville
Niko BundaloProlific PrepWashington
Brayden BurriesEleanor Rooseveltundecided
Chris Cenac Jr.Link AcademyHouston
AJ DybantsaUtah PrepBYU
Nikolas KhameniaHarvard WestlakeDuke
Koa PeatPerryArizona
Darryn PetersonProlific PrepKansas
Meleek ThomasOvertime EliteArkansas
Caleb WilsonHoly Innocents EpiscopalNorth Carolina
Tounde YessoufouSt. Joseph'sBaylor
Girls East

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Nyla BrooksBishop IretonNorth Carolina
Kaelyn CarrollTabor AcademyKentucky
Jaida CivilPalm Bay MagnetTennessee
Aaliyah CrumpMontverde AcademyTexas
Jaliya DavisBlue Valley NorthKansas
ZaKiyah JohnsonSacred Heart AcademyLSU
Leah MacyBethlehem HighNotre Dame
Agot MakeerMontverde AcademySouth Carolina
Mia PauldoMorris CatholicTennessee
Deniya PrawlIMG AcademyTennessee
Lara SomfaiIMG AcademyStanford
Hailee SwainHoly Innocents EpiscopalStanford
Girls West

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Darianna AlexanderPurcell MarianCincinnati
Sienna BettsGrand ViewUCLA
Aaliyah ChavesMontereyOklahoma
Jasmine DavidsonClackamasUSC
Addison DealMater DeiIowa
Alexandra EschmeyerPeak to Peak CharterStanford
Grace KnoxEtiwandaLSU
Ayla McDowellCypress SpringsUSC
Brynn McGaughyCentral ValleyWashington
Aliyahna MorrisEtiwandaCalifornia
Emilee SkinnerRidgelineDuke
Jordan SpeiserLutheranKansas State

Which team are you supporting?

Edited by Krutik Jain
