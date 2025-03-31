"He's on some Shaq timing": AJ Dybantsa chooses an unlikely teammate at fun McDonald's All-American Q&A session

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the BYU signee, is set to play at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
With just one day to go for the game, the players have reached the venue and were involved in some activities. In one of the videos uploaded by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT, the players were involved in a fun Q&A session.
"We asked this year’s McDonald’s All Americans who would they take between Ronald McDonald and Grimace for a 2v2 teammate 😂," the post was captioned.
Players, including Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Chris Cenac and more gave their answers on whether they would choose the famous McDonald's mascot, Ronald McDonald, or the All-American Game mascot, Grimace.
"Ronald McDonald," said Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia.
No. 4 recruit Nate Ament said:
"Ronald McDonald, because he probably can do anything on the court."
"Grimace, his name is just menacing, it just sounds like he gets buckets," said North Carolina signee Caleb Wilson.
"Grimace. Yeah, he's my big.. he's on some Shaq timing," BYU signee Dybantsa said.
USC commit Alijah Arenas added:
"I gotta go with Grimace," before changing his answer to Ronald McDonald.
"Grimace cause he seems like a guy who would play a lot of defense," said Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.
While Grimace has been the mascot for the McDonald's All-American Game, the 2025 edition of the prestigious match will see another addition. According to Marketing Brew, the New York Liberty’s mascot Ellie the Elephant will be accompanying Grimace.
2025 McDonald's All-American boys game features top prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas, Nate Ament and more
The McDonald's All-American Girls' Game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the boys' game will start at 9 p.m. ET. The match will be stacked with the top high school basketball prospects.
Some exciting matchups will include the West team of the boys, with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson playing the same team. The East team features the Boozer twins, Nate Ament and more.
The girls' game will see the top three prospects: Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and Sienna Betts play in the West team as they take on players like ZaKiyah Johnson, Mia Pauldo and more. Check out the full roster below:
