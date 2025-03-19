Spring football recruiting is in full swing as recruits are setting their official visit list for the summer. College football teams have been hosting recruits for events like junior days. With prospects narrowing down schools, some teams may be eager to see if they made the cut, and a few Big Ten teams did that for a 2026 offensive lineman.

On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday that offensive lineman Gregory Patrick out of Portage Northern High School in Michigan has listed his top four schools: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.

Patrick's official visit list is set as he'll visit Penn State on May 30, Michigan State on June 6, Notre Dame on June 13 and Michigan on June 20, according to On3's Hunter Shelton.

Many college football fans reacted to Gregory Patrick's top four schools, with some fans debating which schools he'll potentially choose.

"He's a spartan tbh," one person wrote.

On the contrary, another posted:

"Not to MSU."

More college football fans reacted to the post with a comment reading:

"Best players in Michigan go to Michigan."

While one person wrote:

Another comment read:

Being that Patrick is from Michigan, that could be a factor for schools like Michigan and Michigan State to land the commitment from the four-star. Patrick spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about what can go into his commitment, saying,

"I would say academics are a big part of the school I’ll choose."

Gregory Patrick: Recruiting breakdown

247Sports rates Gregory Patrick as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan, the 18th-best offensive tackle and 216th nationally in the Class of 2026. He's acquired over 20 offers from major college football conferences like the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten, such as Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan and independent Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder is a physical player who utilizes his strength and footwork in the run game and quickness in pass protection.

Portage Northern (5-5) averaged 217.1 rushing yards per game and scored 24 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

