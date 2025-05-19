Fans reacted as former NBA star Jamal Crawford's son, JJ Crawford, representing his dad's team, Seattle Rotary Rebels, at the EYBL Session II in Memphis, made his presence felt.

Ad

Although the Rebels fell 73-58 to Team United on Saturday, JJ's performance was a major topic of discussion. His smooth shooting and playmaking stood out to catch the attention of SLAM HS, which shared a highlight video of his performance on Instagram.

JJ is seen picking up passes from his teammates and finishing them with 3-pointers and 2-pointers and also making plays himself. The video also captured his dad on the sidelines, belting out instructions as the game went on.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As expected, Slam HS's post has elicited reactions from fans, some of whom were impressed with his performance, while others couldn't resist bringing his dad into the discussion:

"He shoots like his paw 🔥," one said.

"JamaL Crawford's son, this is too adorabLe! 🔥," another wrote.

"Give him dad's handles and 6th man ability and dude is gonna be a solid player!," said one.

Ad

Some fans, though, more focused on his performance:

“that boy like that 🔥,” one said.

"🙌yeah young dawg get buckets," said another.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 they had to double him," another wrote.

"He shoots like his paw": Hoops fans react to Jamal Crawford's son, JJ Crawford, getting buckets at EYBL despite 15U loss. (Image via Instagram @Slam_HS)

JJ Crawford ended the game with 16 points, two rebounds and three assists. He also put up an impressive performance in the final game of the session on Sunday, delivering 14 points and three assists in a 68-55 victory over AZ Unity.

Ad

JJ Crawford received D1 offers even before his freshman year

NBA star Jamal Crawford's son, JJ Crawford, is attracting D1 offers even as an eighth grader. He will kickstart his high school basketball career next season, but it appears that college programs like the Rutgers, Montana Grizzles and Missouri aren't waiting around until then.

In fact, JJ Crawford picked up his first college offer in October 2023, while he was in middle school. That was followed by Missouri and Rutgers the next year in July and October, respectively.

JJ has four years of high school basketball to play, so it's safe to conclude that he isn't thinking about college basketball yet. In fact, considering his level of talent, it's expected that more offers will come as the years roll by.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More