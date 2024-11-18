"He was waiting for that Juju post": Fans react to five-star QB Husan Longstreet's flip from Texas A&M to USC

Sunday has been crazy for football fans. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis' decommitment from USC was somehow a predictable move, but five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet's immediate flip from Texas A&M to the Trojans just a few minutes later was definitely unexpected.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans flocked to X to gossip about the discussion.

"He was waiting for that Juju post 😭," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Damn, that was quick…Lol," one wrote.

USC’s struggles in its 5-5 season seemed an unlikely backdrop for landing a player of Longstreet’s caliber, especially as Texas A&M boasts an 8-2 record. Despite the Aggies' phenomenal season, his flip to the lackluster Trojans earned him severe jabs from fans.

"These kids don’t know what the word …Commitment means," one wrote.

"Serious question. Who would ever wanna go play for USC as a 5 star prospect? They barely have any fans attend their games, the atmosphere of the stadium is as mid as it gets. Lincoln Riley never gets it done. I know NIL prob played a role in this but I don’t get it lol," one wrote.

Let's see more reactions to this discussion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Husan Longstreet has thrown for 3,013 yards and 24 touchdowns for six interceptions, as well as also rushed for 645 yards and added seven more scores in his high school career. His decommitment is a major blow for Texas A&M, but as the Trojans are his in-state program, the move didn’t disappoint many.

"This is not major, he just want to stay home!" one wrote.

Texas A&M now holds 21 commitments in its 2025 class, ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 7 in the Southeastern Conference. Although the Aggies lost their only quarterback recruit in this cycle, they retain a solid roster of blue-chip prospects in other key positions.

Husan Longstreet shares the reasons behind his flip to USC

Husan Longstreet is the No. 23 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. 247Sports’ Greg Biggins has drawn comparisons between Longstreet and former USC quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Longstreet's commitment is a huge win for Lincoln Riley, and he credited the coach for the move.

"What made USC right for me is what Coach Riley has done in the past," Longstreet said (via On3). "He has five quarterbacks starting in the NFL right now and four that won the Heisman. It's hard to turn down something special like that."

Longstreet’s decision also reflects the trust he has in USC quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. Their relationship began when Longstreet was a freshman, and Huard even made the trip to watch Longstreet lead Corona Centennial to a thrilling upset victory over Mission Viejo in the CIF Division 1 Southern Section quarterfinals on Friday.

"The relationships already built, and I feel real confident in the coaching staff," Longstreet said.

Husan Longstreet joins a 2025 class that now ranks No. 13 nationally, up from No. 18. The class features another five-star standout, wide receiver Jerome Myles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback