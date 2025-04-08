Head coach Bobby Hurley adds No. 9 ranked center Marcus Jackson to Arizona State's 2025 recruiting class

Coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils have announced the commitment of No. 9 ranked Center Marcus Jackson.

The Word of God Academy star was previously committed to Maryland, choosing the Terrapins over Arizona State, Auburn and Chicago State, among others. He decommitted on Nov. 11 and has now decided to join the Sun Devils instead.

Marcus Jackson is a 6-foot-8 power forward who's ranked No. 81 in the 247sports 2025 class ranking. This season with Word of God Academy, he averaged 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the team to a 21-11 record.

According to 247sports, Jackson is renowned for his impressive physicality, power and explosiveness. He's also known to be a dynamic finisher and valuable asset defensively.

Marcus Jackson will join four other class of 2025 prospects who have also committed to the Sun Devils: power forward Jaion Pitt, three-star forward Kash Polk, 7-foot center Leo Curtis and fellow Word of God Christian Academy prospect Trevor Best.

Apart from these incoming commitments, the Sun Devils are also bringing in three key transfers, which boosts their total additions to eight ahead of next season. Cal State Northridge forward Marcus Adams Jr., Pepperdine guard Moe Odum and forward Allen David Mukeba are set to join Arizona State through the transfer portal.

Coach Bobby Hurley continues recruitment: Marcus Jackson and incoming commitments needed to offset massive roster exodus

Coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils have confirmed the commitment of eight prospects ahead of the next college basketball season, with the latest being Marcus Jackson.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are facing a massive exodus, with freshmen Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon and 6-foot-2 junior Austin Nunez all leaving via transfers, while senior point guard Alston Mason is no longer eligible to play next season.

According to ESPN college Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello, freshman Amier Ali is also planning to enter the transfer portal.

It means that, for now, senior guard Adam Miller, who still has eligibility due to the COVID-19 disruption of his freshman year and a medical redshirt season, and freshman Trevor Best are the only notable holdovers for Arizona State men's basketball.

With this massive exodus, four-star prospect Jackson will be a key player for coach Bobby Hurley and the Arizona Sun Devils next season.

