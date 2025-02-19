Heisman trophy winner Jameis Winston's brother Jonah Winston plans official visits to top programs including a major SEC school 

Three-star wide receiver Jonah Winston, the brother of former Heisman-winning quarterback Jameis Winston, has announced upcoming visits to two programs: SEC powerhouse Auburn, led by Hugh Freeze and Florida State. The two campuses had previously revealed he will be visiting in the coming months.

The visits are part of Winston's ongoing recruitment process as he explores his options. In an interview with On3, Winston revealed that, in addition to Auburn and Florida State, UCF and Ole Miss are also among his top schools. The class of 2026 prospect has received offers from Georgia State, Missouri, Memphis, UAB, and so on.

The Florida State Seminoles have a peculiar advantage in the contest for Winston's signature. His older brother Jameis attended Florida State, where he had a successful college career as a quarterback, culminating in his Heisman Trophy win in 2014. Winston recognizes this connection and is quick to admit it. He said (per on3):

“The one thing that makes FSU more unique than the other schools is I basically grew at FSU. That's where the game really started for me.”

Jonah Winston’s recruitment profile

Jonah Winston, standing 5-10 and 153 pounds, is a product of Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. He led his school in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2024. He caught 38 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns while covering an additional 152 yards for five touchdowns on foot in 21 carries.

He helped the school to a 10-3 finish and a semifinal berth in the Alabama 7A state championship, falling 17-7 to Phenix City Central in November 2024. He was instrumental in helping the team secure several important wins last fall.

Jonah Winston is the No. 419 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also No. 62 in his position and No. 18 in the state of Alabama. With an older brother like Jameis, Winston had big shoes to fill going into college, especially if he enrolls at Florida State.

Jameis was a five-star recruit going into college and he lived up to the hype. He won the Heisman and was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. While he has not had a particularly stellar professional career in the NFL, he has had a pretty solid stay in the league.

There's not as much hype surrounding Jonah Winston, who's only rated three-star. Notwithstanding, he has shown enough ability to hold his own.

