"Her and her Sister boutta make UCLA Unstoppable": Hoops fans react as Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts brings home state title

UCLA signee Sienna Betts is set to join her sister, Lauren Betts, on the Bruins roster next season after wrapping up her high school career with a state championship final victory on Saturday. The five-star prospect delivered 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Grandview Wolves to a 61-39 victory over Legend High School.

Sports Center Next, via Instagram on Sunday, shared a post that highlights Betts's stats and performance in the championship game. As expected, the post has attracted a number of reactions from fans.

Excited by the Betts sisters' potential partnership with the Bruins, one fan said:

"Her and her Sister boutta make UCLA Unstoppable."

Some fans simply expressed their admiration for the Grandview star:

"🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 Best in the country! @uclawbb MUST SEE TV!!."

"Beast 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

"I love to see our CO kids getting this attention!!! Well done! ATOWN is PROUD!"

"Don't short her stat column. Should be putting up her blocks and steals. What a dominant GM!! 👏 whataplayer 💪🏾🔥 CPOY!!! 👏. "

Throughout her four years at Grandview, Betts accrued 1,987 points, 422 assists, 1,483 rebounds, 164 steals and 319 blocks.

Five-Star UCLA Signee Sienna Betts Named Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Five-star UCLA signee Sienna Betts has been named Gatorade Colorado Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She has now won this award three years in a row.

Betts ended the season averaging 23.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game. Her performance was crucial to Grandview's state championship run, leading them to a 25-3 record.

Betts is also in the race for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, competing against top-ranked prospects Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson.

Chavez led Monterey High School to a state title and secured her second Gatorade Texas Player of the Year honor. Davidson, on the other hand, is a three-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year who guided her team, Clackamas, to a state quarterfinal appearance.

Betts was also among the five finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year and MaxPreps National Player of the Year, which will be announced on Apr. 8.

