High school baseball phenom Seth Hernandez projected to make history as a one-of-a kind No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

Seth Hernandez, the pitcher from Corona High School in Corona, California, is projected to go first overall in the 2025 MLB draft, according to Baseball America's mock draft. The first overall pick belongs to the Washington Nationals, who are forecasted to pick the young pitcher, making him the first right-handed high school pitcher to go first overall in the big league.

Hernandez also has a chance to become the first high school pitcher to go first overall since the Houston Astros selected Brady Aiken in 2014, according to SI. Hernandez is a bright talent who has quickly established himself as one to look out for.

The Vanderbilt commit won the National High School Invitational MVP award last year for leading his team to glory and pitched a complete-game shutout to win the tournament.

"On the radar for quite some time, Hernandez started making it clear as a junior, when he won National High School Invitational MVP honors after tossing a complete-game shutout to help his Corona High School team win the tournament... He cemented it by showing elite stuff at summer showcase events like USA Baseball’s 18U National Training Camp and the Area Code Games," MLB.com wrote about Seth Hernandez.

Hernandez had a fantastic performance on April 10 this year at the NHSI in Florida. In his seven-inning outing, the talented pitcher recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed just three hits, according to MLB.com.

Seth Hernandez has led his high school to a 19-1 record so far this season

Corona High School's talented pitcher Seth Hernandez has delivered an impressive performance this season, logging 32.1 innings with just 12 hits and one earned run allowed, alongside a remarkable 66 strikeouts, according to MaxPreps.

Hernandez has pitched in seven games so far and has led his team to six wins. His best performance came against Santa Margarita High School on March 26. He pitched 6.1 innings and recorded 13 strikeouts while allowing just a couple of hits. The Panthers went on to win the game, 5-0.

Hernandez has also contributed with the bat in hand, recording 23 hits in 67 at-bats at an average of .343. He has batted in 22 runs and hammered four home runs so far.

As a junior, the talented pitcher went 9-0, with an ERA of 0.62 and striking out 73 batters, as per Gatorade Player Of The Year. He was named California Gatorade Player of the Year for his amazing performance.

