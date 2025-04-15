High school football powerhouse IMG Academy appoints former LSU, Ohio State coach as its football head coach

IMG Academy, a top-tier high school football program, hired the former Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. The coach is set to take over from Billy Miller who will join Bill Belichick's staff at North Carolina for the upcoming season.

Ad

Apart from the Buckeyes, Studrawa has also been a part of coaching staffs at LSU, Maryland, Bowling Green University and Arkansas State, as per the Ascenders' official website.

Ad

Trending

The Vice President of Athletics at IMG Academy, Brian Nash, spoke about the hiring and had nothing but nice things to say about the program's new head coach.

"Throughout the search, it became clear that Coach Strudrawa is the ideal person to empower our student-athletes to win their future," Nash said, as per IMG Academy. "Coach Strudrawa has proven over several decades that he possesses the expertise and leadership needed to elevate our program."

Ad

Greg Studrawa began his coaching career at Cincinnati in 1989. He spent one year at the program before joining Wilmington's staff where he served for five years as their offensive coordinator. His biggest coaching stint came with the LSU Tigers, where he spent seven years as the program's offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

Greg Studrawa calls IMG Academy his most exciting opportunity

Greg Studrawa was announced as IMG Academy's new head coach on Tuesday. He has developed a reputation for developing elite athletes and will hope to bring that touch to the Florida-based program, one of the best high school football programs in the country.

Ad

The head coach spoke about his new employers and shared his excitement about working with the Ascenders.

"Of all the roles I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of in my decades-long coaching career, IMG Academy is easily the one I am most excited about and the one I feel I can bring the most value to," Studrawa said, as per IMG Academy.

Ad

"This is a place that puts the student-athlete at the heart of its purpose, and where everyone is bought into empowering the student-athletes to win their future – something I cannot wait to do."

The Ascenders finished their 2024 season with an overall record of 7-2. Their only two losses came against Corner Canyon and St. Frances Academy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More