Jerzy Robinson has garnered plenty of attention through her basketball skills. The 6-foot-1 combo guard, who will enter her senior year at Sierra Canyon, ranks as the third-best prospect in the Class of 2026, as per On3's Industry Rankings.

Robinson also shared a video on her Instagram story on Monday from the beach, showing off her football skills.

High school phenom Jerzy Robinson shows off unexpected football talent at the beach (Image: Instagram via @jerzyrobinson)

Her story was shared by "Recruit Report" on X (formerly Twitter).

In the second session of the Nike EYBL, Robinson's Sports Academy Swish 17U team has an unbeaten 5-0 record.

She is averaging 24.3 points (second-highest in the league) on 40.7% shooting, including 29.3% from behind the arc and converting 82.8% of her shots from the charity stripe. Robinson is also grabbing 6.1 rebounds, dishing out 3.1 assists, stealing the ball 1.1 times recording 0.2 blocks per game in 10 matches.

Jerzy Robinson tipped off the second session with a 66-59 and 67-61 wins against Exodus 17U EYBL and Midwest Elite Meanstreets 17 EYBL, respectively, in Pool Five on May 16. The next day, they secured two more wins, including a tight 62-60 win against Mountain West Premier 17 EYBL and a 77-69 win against Sports Academy Swish 17 EYBL.

In their final 66-44 win against Boo Williams, Robinson scored 25 points while shooting 9-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-6 from behind the arc. She also grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball once in 26 minutes on May 18.

They will now face Proformance Hawaii 17 EYBL and Essence 17 EYBL on Jul. 11 in the next session.

Jerzy Robinson wins the All Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Jerzy Robinson was named the All Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Daily News on Apr. 23. She also agreed with Haley Sawyer's comment, describing her as a confident player.

“It’s definitely me,” said the five-star. “Just me being vibrant, excited, flashy. I think my nails kind of go with that, and they stand out everywhere I go.”

Robinson has received offers from top programs, including Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies. However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction, Arizona has an 8.3% chance of landing Robinson.

Arizona is followed by USC with a 7.3% prediction, UCLA with a 6.3% chance and Texas A&M has a 5.2% probability of landing Robinson.

Jerzy Robinson has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

