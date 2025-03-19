  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Highest bidder wins this race": Football fans react as former Alabama and UCF commit Jamarrion Gordon narrows recruiting list to four schools

"Highest bidder wins this race": Football fans react as former Alabama and UCF commit Jamarrion Gordon narrows recruiting list to four schools

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Mar 19, 2025 12:55 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 ReliaQuest Bowl - Alabama vs Michigan (Credits: Getty)

Three-star safety prospect Jamarrion Gordon has narrowed his college options to a list of four schools, including North Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss and Florida State. Gordon has previously gone back on two commitments, having initially committed to Alabama before flipping to UCF in July 2024. He eventually withdrew his commitment from the Knights.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Having gained a notorious reputation among fans for his previous decommitments, Gordon’s new shortlist has drawn reactions from fans, especially on X. An Alabama fan account, Waaaay Offsides Cotton, declared that Gordon’s commitment will eventually go to the highest bidder. They wrote:

“So he’s been committed to two schools already? Highest bidder wins this race.”
Ad
“”Commitment”. We really gotta come up with a different word,” another fan said.
Ad
“Commit to all 4 at once then decommit to 3,” a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“My vote: Florida,” one fan said.
“Odds on him committing to all these teams before his freshman season?” another fan said.
“Play for Bill Belichick,” one fan said.

Jamarrion Gordon’s recruitment process

Jamarrion Gordon withdrew his pledge to the UCF Knights in November following the departure of former head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn took over a new role at Florida State as the offensive coordinator. Gordon probably hopes to reunite with Malzahn at Florida State, as the Seminoles are in his top four schools.

Ad

However, Mike Norvell and his staff face tough competition from North Carolina and Florida. With Belichick at the helm of affairs at Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have become a strong force in high school recruitment. Meanwhile, Belichick already hosted Gordon earlier in February.

Similarly, the Florida Gators hosted him over the weekend. He has earlier revealed that he thinks highly of the program and its staff. Gordon told Gators Online in a December interview:

Ad
“I like that they’re family people and great coaches. I know that coaching staff can develop me on and off the field and help me with life after football.”

Ole Miss is the fourth school in the mix of Jamarrion Gordon’s recruitment.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी