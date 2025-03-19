"Highest bidder wins this race": Football fans react as former Alabama and UCF commit Jamarrion Gordon narrows recruiting list to four schools

Three-star safety prospect Jamarrion Gordon has narrowed his college options to a list of four schools, including North Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss and Florida State. Gordon has previously gone back on two commitments, having initially committed to Alabama before flipping to UCF in July 2024. He eventually withdrew his commitment from the Knights.

Having gained a notorious reputation among fans for his previous decommitments, Gordon’s new shortlist has drawn reactions from fans, especially on X. An Alabama fan account, Waaaay Offsides Cotton, declared that Gordon’s commitment will eventually go to the highest bidder. They wrote:

“So he’s been committed to two schools already? Highest bidder wins this race.”

“”Commitment”. We really gotta come up with a different word,” another fan said.

“Commit to all 4 at once then decommit to 3,” a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“My vote: Florida,” one fan said.

“Odds on him committing to all these teams before his freshman season?” another fan said.

“Play for Bill Belichick,” one fan said.

Jamarrion Gordon’s recruitment process

Jamarrion Gordon withdrew his pledge to the UCF Knights in November following the departure of former head coach Gus Malzahn. Malzahn took over a new role at Florida State as the offensive coordinator. Gordon probably hopes to reunite with Malzahn at Florida State, as the Seminoles are in his top four schools.

However, Mike Norvell and his staff face tough competition from North Carolina and Florida. With Belichick at the helm of affairs at Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have become a strong force in high school recruitment. Meanwhile, Belichick already hosted Gordon earlier in February.

Similarly, the Florida Gators hosted him over the weekend. He has earlier revealed that he thinks highly of the program and its staff. Gordon told Gators Online in a December interview:

“I like that they’re family people and great coaches. I know that coaching staff can develop me on and off the field and help me with life after football.”

Ole Miss is the fourth school in the mix of Jamarrion Gordon’s recruitment.

