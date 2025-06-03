"Highlight tape average": Hoops fans react as Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's brother Myles commits to Big Ten college

NBA All-Star Tyler Herro's younger brother, Myles Herro, and a Class of 2025 prospect, announced his commitment decision to the Big Ten's Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday. The 6-foot-3 point guard ranks 10th in Wisconsin and finished his senior year at Whitnall High School.

The news, along with some highlights of Myles, was also shared by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT on their official Instagram page on Monday.

"Myles Herro, the younger brother of NBA All-Star and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, has committed to play at Ohio State for the 2025 class. 🔥," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans shared their reactions to Tyler Herro's brother's highlight reel in the comments section of the post.

"Highlight tape average asl… 😂😂," a fan commented.

"Lol he better hit the weight room....like yesterday lol," commented a fan.

This fan had a question, "How solid is he for the people that’s watched him live or played against him? His game look smooth but I’ve never dived in and watched a full game of his or anything."

"Not one jumper or three in this video smh," this fan was not happy with Herro's highilght not having any jumpshot.

More fans joined the comments section.

"He moves just like Tyler!" added a fan.

Another fan commented, "He even runs the same as Tyler."

"Ohio state got some dogs coming in from the city 🙌🏾," commented a fan.

A fan claimed he watched him play live, "Watched him play at the Wisconsin State tournament last year. He’s a solid ball player with a really good basketball IQ!"

"From the quick clip , it seems like he has a smooth game !" commented another fan.

Why did Tyler Herro's brother Myles choose Ohio State?

According to On3, Myles Herro received interest from three more programs. These included offers from Western Illinois Leathernecks, Southern Illinois Salukis and Cal Poly Mustangs.

However, while talking to The Columbus Dispatch, Herro explained his decision to choose the program.

"I felt like Ohio State was a great opportunity for me to get better, get stronger, and compete against some of the top guards in the country," he said.

He will join A'mare Bynum and Doria Jones from the Class of 2025 at Ohio State.

