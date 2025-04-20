"Him and Darryn Peterson": Hoops fans elated as Notre Dame HS star Tyran Stokes visits Kansas Jayhawks 

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, capped off an impressive junior year at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. The 6-foot-7 small forward will enter the final year of high school next year and has started taking visits to colleges.

Ad

Stokes took an official visit to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday and posted a carousel of images on his Instagram account after his visit:

Ad

Trending

Hoops and Kansas fans were excited about the opportunity of seeing Stokes and Darryn Peterson play together and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans elated as Notre Dame HS star Tyran Stokes visits Kansas Jayhawks

"Him and Darryn Peterson 🔥," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan added, "You with DP and flory will feed families."

"My king if you come to Kansas, I’ll be the happiest man alive," commented another fan.

Another fan commented, "mannn stokes + Peterson at Kansas next season will just be a delight. I think stokes might even be the no. 1 player by the end of the next season. the backcourt is fixed, no one's gonna change it, u gotta come to Kansas bro."

Ad

Duke Blue Devils signees and sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, the Boozer twins, also commented along with Louisville fans:

Hoops fans elated as Notre Dame HS star Tyran Stokes visits Kansas Jayhawks

"W dog flick," commented Cameron Boozer.

Ad

Cayden Boozer added, "I'm ngl bringing the dog is prooo."

"Come play for ur hometown. We would love to see you in cardinal red holding a national title trophy," a fan commented.

This fan wanted him to come to the Cardinals, "Look Tyran… you know the right answer here. It’s Louisville. It’s Louisville all the way. Biggest nicest basketball specific arena in the country. Largest major American city without a pro sports teams.

Ad

"In Louisville, the cardinals is the pro team. Pat Kelsey is on a mission and he isn’t messing around. Louisville will be a regular in the final four for years to come under Kelsey. Make the correct decision."

Which college has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

The Class of 2026 forward has received offers from 22 programs, including the Oregon Ducks, Kansas Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals and Texas A&M, among others.

Ad

However, the Cardinals lead the race to sign Stokes with a 42.7% prediction, followed by the Jayhawks with a 37.3% chance and Kentucky with a 1.0% probability of landing Stokes.

Which program will Tyran Stokes choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More