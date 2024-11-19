"Him and Ryan Williams gonna be fye": Alabama Crimson Tide fans react to QB commit Keelon Russell's updated recruiting rankings

Keelon Russell, the quarterback from Duncanville, Texas, is having a terrific senior year for the Duncanville Panthers. The quarterback received a five-star status on every recruiting website and is now the third-best prospect in the Class of 2025, as per On3.

On3 revealed the updated list of recruits from the class and featured 25 five-star prospects, including Russell. He flipped his commitment from SMU to Alabama in June this year, and fans in Tuscaloosa are thrilled to see their quarterback receive a five-star status across the board.

Hayes Fawcett shared a post about the quarterback's upgrade on Twitter and fans latched onto it in a flash, already imagining life with Russell and wide receiver Ryan Williams together in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Him and Ryan Williams gonna be fye," one fan wrote.

"And should be… kid is great," another fan wrote.

"that boy bad," another fan commented.

Russell has completed 179 of his 253 pass attempts this season for 3,079 yards, 45 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His overall performance is one of the main reasons for the Panthers' push for the state title this year.

"no int's is crazy," one fan said.

"0 Int’s is absolutely wild!" another fan commented.

"Wait, zero picks??" another fan wrote.

The five-star recruit chose the Crimson Tide over other top programs such as Ole Miss, Florida, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Vanderbilt.

Keelon Russell's father talks about son's flip to Alabama

Keelon Russell flipped his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide from SMU in June, being one of Kalen DeBoer's main flip targets.

His father, Brian Russell, shed light on the reasons behind his son's flip to the Crimson Tide.

"One of the big things was Kalen DeBoer, the head coach. We don’t take this lightly that Keelon is his first quarterback," Brian Russell told BamaOnLine. "With his repertoire and his resume, Keelon being his first quarterback to lead him [means a lot]. I think it’ll be a great situation."

Keelon Russell is now the third-best quarterback in the Class of 2025 and the best overall recruit from the state of Texas, as per On3.

