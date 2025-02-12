"His resume is super impressive": Four-star 2026 class prospect raves about Ohio State's LB coach James Laurinaitis

Four-star linebacker Storm Miller is a top in-state target for Ohio State in the 2026 recruiting class. The Strongsville High School (Ohio) standout received a visit from Buckeyes linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and remains impressed by his coaching pedigree.

“Obviously coming off the national championship, he’s got a lot to be proud of and the guys that he’s produced, his resume is super impressive," Miller told On3.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Laurinaitis is well-versed in the game, having been a three-time All-American at Ohio State before earning a spot in the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018. His firsthand experience at the highest level allows him to connect with recruits on a deeper level.

Besides his playing career, Laurinaitis has also proven to be an elite recruiter. Shortly after joining Ohio State’s staff as a linebackers coach last year, he played a key role in securing a commitment from four-star LB Tarvos Alford for the 2025 class. Now, his focus will shift to maintaining that momentum and potentially adding Miller to the Buckeyes' 2026 class.

Other schools in the race for Storm Miller's commitment are Oklahoma, Clemson, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Penn State.

What potential does Strom Miller bring to Ohio State?

Storm Miller seems to be leaning toward staying in-state with Ohio State, with On3 giving the Buckeyes an 85.7% chance of landing his commitment. Strongsville head coach and former NFL linebacker Jason Trusnik highlighted Miller’s qualities as a recruit, telling On3:

"I think some of the things that stand out are he's a leader and just the way he works, it's 100% every which way possible."

Miller is the No. 26 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 16 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. However, he continues to refine his game.

"I’ve actually been playing more edge, but also linebacker, really working on my pass rush and stuff, kind of just making myself more valuable, learning and being better off the edge," Miller told Buckeyes 5th Quarter. "[I] was already was good, but kind of just getting better in the box to kind of working against linemen."

If Miller ends up in OSU's 2026 class, he will join five-star prospect Chris Henry Jr., the nation's No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place