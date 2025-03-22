"Historic season": Hoops fans react to No. 1 sophomore hooper Kaleena Smith's season highlights mixtape

The 2024-25 high school basketball season is coming to an end, and for elite sophomore Kaleena Smith, it has been an eventful one. The five-star point guard led Ontario Christian to the regional finals, finishing the season with a 30-2 record.

Acknowledging the just-concluded season and the memorable moments that came with it, Smith shared a highlight video Friday on her official Instagram page. The video included various game and training highlights and has attracted numerous reactions from fans.

In response to the video, one fan called her season a historic one.

"Historic season," the fan wrote.

Other fans praised Smith's talent and performance.

"She's special," one fan said.

"Listen I keep telling you guys Special Kayyy 11 is the one to look out for she's on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another said.

"The sky is the limit for special K fire," another commented.

"Special Kayy is just built 💪🏾 different! Absolutely incredible with that ball in her hands," another wrote.

"Different Breed," another added.

Kaleena Smith and the Ontario Christian Knights ended their season with a narrow 67-62 loss to Etiwanda in the regional finals. Smith delivered 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in that game, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Knights to victory.

She finished the season averaging 23.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 4.5 steals per game.

No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith named Gatorade California Player of the Year

Earlier this week, Kaleena Smith was named the California Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, an award recognizing the most outstanding high school student-athlete in the state.

She was also one of five finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award. However, No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez won the award ahead of her and other top prospects Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson and Saniyah Hall.

All five players are also finalists for the MaxPreps Player of the Year award, which will be announced April 8.

