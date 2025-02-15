"HOF! HURLEY": Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley's impressive high school coaching record

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is a household name in college basketball. The two-time NCAA Division I Tournament winner and 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year has led the Huskies to a 17-7 overall and 9-4 conference record this season.

However, before Hurley entered college basketball, he was a history teacher and high school coach at St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey from 2001 to 2010. He posted a 223-21 record with the Gray Bees. Furthermore, the 2024 Big East Coach of the Year also coached several future NBA stars, including J.R. Smith, Lance Thompson and Tristan Thompson, among others.

On Thursday, SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram posted a throwback to Hurley's high school coaching record:

Hoops fans quickly joined the comments section and were full of praises for the Huskies coach, demanding to put him in the Hall of Fame:

Hoops fans react to UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley's high school coaching record

"HOF! HURLEY 🔥🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"if he can coach a young J.R. he can coach anybody! 💪🏽," this fan talked about Hurley coaching two-time NBA Champ J.R. Smith.

A Huskies fan commented, "Never switched up. That's our guy. 🐺💪🐺💍💍."

Another fan commented, "Basketball royalty fr fr."

"Absolutely an awesome coach," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section to comment on his journey:

This fan claimed that Hurley went to schools with great players, "He’s obviously go to well established schools tht has great players… ha! It don’t take rocket science to make it wrk."

Another fan commented, "He brought Wagner to UConn in 2011. Had no idea who he was. By the time I watched him coach URI in person 3 years later I was convinced he was destined for UConn one day soon."

This fan talked about Hurley rejecting an offer from the Lakers last year, "I’m so glad he didn’t take the lakers job 😂😮‍💨."

Dan Hurley talks about his HS teaching days

Now one of the most renowned coaches in basketball, Dan Hurley, was also a sex education teacher at St. Anthony after concluding his playing stint at Seton Hall. Furthermore, Dan Hurley talked about how the teaching gig helped him with his coaching career:

“Being able to at 22 years of age, 22 years old, be able to teach sex ed at St. Anthony, coed classes, you learn how to control a classroom and keep an audience captivated,” Hurley said.

“I think it’s definitely helped me as a coach in the huddle. I think it also helps, too, if you have other jobs besides just being a coach, I think it just helps you with perspective a little bit, too.”

He will now be ready to face his alma mater, Seton Hall, on Saturday.

