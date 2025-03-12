"Hogs could use him now": Hoops fans react to Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' stats at the OTE playoffs

Five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas has been in impressive form in the Overtime Elite League this season. He's averaging 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the OTE playoffs, leading City Reapers to the finals.

Greenlight Media, via their Instagram page on Monday, shared a post that highlights Meleek's stats and performance in the OTE playoffs. As expected, it's been attracting a lot of reactions from fans.

One of the comments was from Greenlight Media:

"Hogs could use him now😂‼️," they said, implying that Meleek is already talented enough to suit up for John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks.

Other fans also followed suit, praising Meleek's talent and emphasizing how fortunate the Razorbacks are to have him:

"Razorbacks are going to be insane next season," one fan said.

"Best rebounding guard in the country," another fan said.

"He can't be stop ‼️." Said another.

"Leek, Acuff, Wagner. Gonna be a wild back court," another said.

Some fans simply focused on Meleek's stats, as shown in the post:

"Insane numbers there," one fan said.

"47% from 3 is crazy considering his volume… Malik Monk vibes," another fan said.

"Mr double double!" Said another.

Meleek Thomas is currently competing in the OTE Finals with the City Reapers. The final, which is a best-of-five series, is currently tied at 1-1, with YNG Dreamerz winning Game 1 and City Reapers taking Game 2.

Meleek has been a key player for City Reapers in both matchups, delivering team highs of 28 points and 27 points, respectively.

The next game in the final series comes up on Friday. The remaining two games will follow on Saturday and Sunday.

"I'm going to flip the script": Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas on the impact he plans to make with the Razorbacks next season

College basketball is still months away, but Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas is already eager to make an impact. According to him, he plans to make his presence felt early and help change the team's trajectory:

"One immediate impact I'm going to bring to flip the script is just my energy, my leadership and my dominance. When I step onto the floor, anywhere I play at, I want to make my presence felt early, immediately. So, I'm going to go in there and change the narrative."

Meleek will be playing alongside fellow OTE star Darius Acuff and 6-foot-6 forward Isaiah Sealy, who are also in the Class of 2025 recruits.

