"Hometown hero": Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's social media post featuring snippets from visit to the Cougars

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, according to On3's Industry Rankings, visited his future team, the BYU Cougars, on March 2. Fans reacted to Dybantsa's Instagram post featuring photos from his visit.

Dybantsa sat amongst the fans as the No. 25 Cougars secured a 77-56 win against West Virginia, marking their second win this season against the Mountaineers. They also grabbed a 73-69 victory on Feb. 12.

Hoops fans took to the comments section to react to Dybantsa's post:

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's social media post featuring snippets from the visit to the Cougars

"Hometown hero," a fan commented.

"So looking forward to seeing him at BYU man, he already a legend there 🙌 College for one year and then NBA draft in 2026, that's gotta be the plan for AJ rn. Let's go Cougars!!! and I'm sure he takes care of his own so statons gona fit right in too," another fan posted.

"We support you, AJ!! 🤙🏻 Thanks for being awesome! 💙," a fan wrote.

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section to commend Dybantsa, highlighting his Brockton days:

"Didnt forget where he came from, the attitude on this guy is top notch. look at the video of AJ going back to Brockton and giving out sneakers. Got a great head om his shoulders and the skills to beat anybody. Can't wait to see him play college ball," a fan posted.

"Local legend to my favorite college, what a cool guy," another fan commented.

"Brockton legend 🔥🔥," one fan said.

AJ Dybantsa is ready to represent Utah Prep at Grind Session

The Grind Session tips off in Salt Lake City, with the Round of 16 on Friday and Saturday. AJ Dybantsa will be with his BYU teammate Xavion Staton, Washington signee JJ Mandaquit and class of 2026 recruit Anthony Felesi to push Utah Prep to the quarterfinals.

However, he will face tough competition from Kansas signee and No. 3 recruit in the 2025 class, Darryn Peterson, who got the better of him the last time they met in the Grind Session. Peterson finished the game with 58 points to secure a 76-70 win, while Dybantsa had 48 points.

How far do you think AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep will go in Salt Lake City's Grind Session?

