"Hometown hero!": Hoops fans react to No.1 center from Class of 2026 committing to Georgia Tech over Georgia, Alabama, UCF

Moustapha Diop, the No. 16 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, committed to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The four-star recruit is also the No. 1 center in his class and No. 2 prospect in Georgia. Diop chose the Yellow Jackets over offers from Georgia, Alabama, UCF and Ole Miss.

On Instagram, @tiptonedits posted the news, along with a snap of Diop in a Georgia Tech jersey. Fans quickly took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Trending

Some were excited that Diop chose his hometown program.

Hoops fans react to No.1 ranked 2026 class Center committing to Georgia Tech over Georgia, Alabama, UCF (image credit: instagram/tiptonedits)

"Hometown hero," a fan commented.

"He’s homeeeeeee🐝🐝," another fan wrote.

"🙌🏾 good luck enjoy the journey and show your greatness," one fan wrote.

Others were happy for Georgia Tech's recruitment.

Hoops fans react to No.1 ranked 2026 class Center committing to Georgia Tech over Georgia, Alabama, UCF

"GEORGIA TECH? LET'S GOOOOO," a fan said.

"Georgia vs Georgia Tech gonna be fun these next few years 🍿," another fan wrote.

"I’ve always thought Georgia Tech should always have some of the best classes in football and basketball because they’re in Atlanta and now they’re starting to take over," one fan commented.

"G Tech loading up! 👀🍿," another fan wrote.

Why did Moustapha Diop commit to Georgia Tech?

Moustapha Diop received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech. He also visited Ole Miss on Sep. 28. During an interview with On3, Diop said that it was how the Yellow Jackets played their bigs that made him commit to them.

“GT is a great basketball program that I believe will be one of the top schools in the country in a couple of years," Diop said on Wednesday. "I have been around the GT campus since my sophomore year, so I have been going to watch their practices every now and then.

"Also I really like how they treat their bigs. They get them involved on the offensive end and they trust them. They make them comfortable with the ball and let them ball out and I like that.”

Last season, Moustapha Diop played 29 games for Walker High School in Marietta, Georgia, and averaged a double-double. He recorded 16.4 points and 11.9 rebounds, along with 1.7 assists and 3.2 blocks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback