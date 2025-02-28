Honored and blessed": 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. shares news about his invitation to elite All-American camp

One of the nation’s top football prospects, Brandon Arrington, has been invited to the Under Armour All-American camp in Los Angeles, California. Arrington shared the news in a post on his X page (formerly Twitter). The elite prospect wrote:

“Honored and blessed to say I received a invite to the UA All American camp May 4th.”

Arrington is one of the nation’s top athlete, per 247Sports Composite, and is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2026 class. The versatile talent stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds, giving him an athletic frame suitable for his multiple roles on the gridiron. Arrington is a product of Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California.

The prospect’s talent has caught the attention of several schools, earning him 44 offers, according to 247Sports. However, he has narrowed his focus to 12 schools as he looks to finalize his college commitment decision. The final 12 schools on Arrington’s list are Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, UCLA, Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida State and Penn State.

Brandon Arrington’s upcoming visits and commitment race

Brandon Arrington’s recruitment picked up steam in January with visits from top coaches, including Oregon’s Dan Lanning and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer. The five-star prospect also marked his presence on the respective campuses last month, setting up official visits for later dates.

Earlier in February, Arrington announced official visits to three schools in June. According to a post he made on X (formerly Twitter), he is scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Jun. 5. This will be followed by another visit to Oregon on Jun. 13, before a trip to in-state program USC on Jun. 17.

The Ducks already have a good impression of Arrington from his visit to the program earlier this year. Following the visit, he told On3’s Chad Simmons:

“Oregon has great facilities. The people around me were just cool people. I loved the coaching staff and everything on this visit. Oregon is one of the top schools on my list.”

Notwithstanding, Lanning’s side faces tough competition from Big Ten rivals, the USC Trojans. USC has the advantage of proximity to Brandon Arrington’s hometown, which can be a big factor in recruitment. However, Alabama remains a strong contender, leveraging the momentum of their recent success in securing seven prospects from California in the last recruiting cycle.

