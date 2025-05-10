Hoops fans excited as LeBron James' son Bryce James and Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza work out with ex-Lakers coach: "Goat"

Bryce James, preparing for his college basketball career at Arizona, trained with former LA Lakers coach Phil Handy on Friday. Tajh Ariza, son of ex-NBA player Trevor Ariza, also joined the workout. Handy shared a photo with the two high school standouts on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"Whole lot of next generation talent and an Ole Head in this pic 😂," Handy captioned the post.

Several fans reacted to the post.

"Goat!!!!!" one hoops fan exclaimed.

"We need bryce practicing with @easymoneysniper its the same game but he gon be stronger then kd @kingjames," one fan suggested, tagging LeBron James.

"Just some hoopers who really love the game @thereal94feetofgame Yesssiirrrr 💪🏾💪🏾," another commenter added.

Ad

LeBron James also reacted to the post.

"Yessir!!!! 🫡," LeBron wrote.

Many fans praised the two high school stars.

"Keep impacting 🏀💫more than the game!" another fan commented.

"😤🎒🔥The Get_Right with🐐🔥 🚀lil man not lil anymore Champ..." said another person.

Fans react to Bryce James and Tajh Ariza training with former LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy (Source: IG/ thereal94feetofgame)

While Phil Handy now serves as the head coach of Mist BC of the Unrivaled basketball league, he is best known for being an assistant coach for the LA Lakers. He won an NBA title as an assistant coach for the LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He won a title with LeBron again, during the "Bubble Era" Lakers.

Ad

Bryce James is headed to Arizona next season, while Tajh Ariza is transferring to St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California) after winning a city section title with Westchester.

LeBron opens up on Bryce James leaving the nest soon

With his youngest son about to leave for Tucson, LeBron James opened up to NBA legend Steve Nash during their "Mind the Game" podcast on Thursday:

Ad

"My youngest son is headed off to college soon, so that's another bird out the nest," LeBron said. "Another emotional moment coming up with Bryce going off to Tucson to be an Arizona Wildcat."

Bryce will play alongside five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries at Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More