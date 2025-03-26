Hoops fans unimpressed by Aaliyah Chavez's future partnership with Oklahoma's Raegan Beers next season: "The top dogs and still SC, Texas and LSU"

No. 1 ranked WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Her decision has been met with different reactions, some in favour, while others not so much.

Ad

Oklahoma's 6-foot-4 center Raegan Beers was especially excited with Aaliyah's addition to the team. However, some fans do not find her potential partnership with the 5-foot-11 point guard impressive.

On Wednesday, SportsCenter Next shared an Instagram post highlighting the potential partnership between the two players. The post featured a clip of their highlights with the question:

"Who's going to stop this duo?"

As expected, it has sparked different fan reactions, with some being of the opinion that the pairing is not that big of a threat to lose sleep over.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In reaction, one unimpressed fan mentioned that teams like South Carolina, LSU and Texas are a bigger threat:

"Lmao man please she not moving the needle in the sec. The top dogs and still SC, Texas and LSU. oklahoma gonna need more than Aaliyah. She elite tho, don't get me wrong, but fr."

A number of fans also spoke in line with this sentiment, with some even naming teams they believe could shut down the Aaliyah-Reagan duo:

Ad

"The whole entire south carolina team," one fan said.

"Notre Dame, South Carolina, USC, UCLA, Uconn take your pick," another fan said.

"Whoever South Carolina puts up," another said.

"The SEC … Let's see Gamecooks, LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, vanderbilt, Alabama, just to name a few," said another.

"Shiii everyone in the SEC 😂😂😂." Another fan said.

Ad

Some fans even named some specific players whom they believe to be ahead in terms of quality:

“Juju, Hannah Hidalgo, SOUTH CAROLINA.” One fan said.

"Booker and Oldacre! Hook em!" Another fan said, referring to Texas Longhorns' Kyla Oldacre and Madison Booker.

"I want to see her against Hannah. Tha'll be a good PG match up."

Amidst the different reactions, one fan believes that Aaliyah and Reagan's partnership looks promising:

Ad

"I know people wanted her to go to Texas, but… Bears X Chavez looks promising."

Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez's future partnership with Oklahoma's Raegan Beers next season. (Image via Instagram @Sportscenternext)

Raegan Beers, in response to Aaliyah's commitment, actually shared her reaction to the announcement in a post, which she captioned:

Ad

"my exact reaction @the_aaliyah_chavez"

Raegan Beers, in response to Aaliyah's commitment, shared her reaction to the announcement in a post. (Image via Instagram @raeganbeers)

The post featured a number of Oklahoma supporters watching the announcement live and erupting in excitement immediately after Aaliyah made her choice known.

Ad

"Basketball has always been a part of me": No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares heartfelt message after commitment to Oklahoma

Five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez shared a heartfelt post on X on Wednesday following the announcement of her college decision. In the post, the No. 1-ranked prospect expressed her love for the game of basketball, saying all she ever wanted was to play the game:

Ad

"Basketball has always been a part of me," Aaliyah wrote." I can't remember a time where a basketball wasn't in my hands. That's how deep my love for the game is.

"The only thing I've ever wanted was to be able to play the game and to be able to play the game my way. I'm happiest when I'm on the floor, playing the game I love, with people that I love. It's simple... I just love the game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aaliyah has indeed had a fulfilling high school basketball career, delivering 4,796 career points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals in 150 games. Fans will eagerly anticipate her top-tier talent and performance with the Sooners next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback