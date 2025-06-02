"Hope he asked for the NIL check all up front": Fans react as Dan Lanning's Oregon secures early commitment from four-star 2027 class recruit

Four-star edge rusher Prince Tavizon committed to Oregon's 2027 class on Sunday. The Lincoln High School (San Diego, California) standout chose Dan Lanning's program over schools like Texas A&M, USC and Cal.

The program has developed a strong recruiting pipeline with Lincoln High in the last few years. Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. joined the Ducks in the 2025 class, and four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence came from the same school in the 2023 cycle.

However, some fans speculated that Tavizon's commitment may have been influenced by NIL incentives.

"Poor kid. Hope he asked for the NIL check all up front," a fan wrote.

"Go get the bag king," one fan tweeted.

Tavizon’s decision came during a rough stretch for Oregon’s recruiting efforts. Last week, the Ducks lost five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who had committed in May, and Lanning even celebrated his recruitment win by jumping in the pool.

Meanwhile, Offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu, who signed with Lanning's program in December, enrolled at BYU instead.

Given that Tavizon still has nearly two years before he can officially sign, some fans questioned how firm his commitment is.

"I’m guessing Dan Lanning won’t be jumping in any pools!" one fan wrote.

"How long until he decommits? I give it a month," another fan commented.

"Future decommit lol 😂 2 years to sign," a fan said.

"Don’t worry, he’ll decommit in a month like 99.9% of these kids do," another fan wrote.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Tavizon recorded 90 tackles (15 tackles for loss), with 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is the No. 107 player nationally and No. 15 edge rusher in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Prince Tavizon opens up about his commitment to Oregon

Prince Tavizon is Oregon’s first and only commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. He announced his decision to join the Ducks following an unofficial visit to Eugene over the weekend.

Speaking with On3, Tavizon shared his impressions of Dan Lanning's program.

“It doesn’t get no greener than that for sure," Tavizon said on Saturday. "It’s green out there and I feel like it’s in a great area. I love the trees. It’s great out there to be honest. There’s nothing else to say about it.”

Besides being a great program, Oregon's coaching staff also heavily pursued Tavizon, which led to his early commitment.

"They treat me like family," Tavizon said on Sunday, via 247Sports. "All the players there, it seems, already know my name. They know who I am. Coach Dan Lanning has been telling me he wants me to be a Duck, coach Tosh Lupoi has also been pushing hard."

Tavizon mentioned that he offered to play linebacker, but the Ducks coaches told him they see him exclusively as a pass rusher.

