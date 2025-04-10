No. 13-ranked Houston commit Isiah Harwell has wrapped up his final season of high school basketball career with Wasatch Academy. Looking back on the just concluded basketball season, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard took to his Instagram story on Thursday, reacting to fellow teammate Junior County's highlight videos from the just concluded season. He dropped a two-word reaction that read:

"The goods."

Houston commit Isiah Harwell drops 2-word reaction to Junior County's season highlights on IG. (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell1)

The highlight clips showcase County's performance across different games, including against Columbus, Link Academy and IMG Academy. They also feature some of Harwell's impressive displays.

Trending

The just concluded season was County's junior year, and he ended it with an average of 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Harwell, on the other hand, averaged 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Their performances were crucial to Wasatch Academy's 25-5 season record.

According to On3, County has received 14 college offers, including Texas A&M, Purdue, Houston, Mississippi State, Stanford and California. With one year of high school basketball remaining, he still has ample time to decide.

Isaiah Harwell, who is committed to Houston, will be joining the Cougars at the college level next season.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude,": Five-star prospect Isiah Harwell on his commitment to Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars

In September 2024, Five-star prospect Isiah Harwell announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars. According to him, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson was a major factor in his decision. Speaking to ESPN, Harwell described the coach as a cool dude:

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell said. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said if you don't play defense you won't play at Houston."

Harwell chose the Houston Cougars over Gonzaga, Texas and California, who were all on his final list. The shooting guard will join 6-foot-10 five-star prospect Chris Cenac Jr., as well as four-star guards Kingston Flemmings and Bryce Jackson, who also committed to the Cougars.

