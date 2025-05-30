Houston Cougars' elite recruit Isiah Harwell shares 3-word message as he links up with coach Kelvin Sampson

Isiah Harwell signed with the Houston Cougars on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard, who finished his senior year at Wasatch Academy, linked up with his new team's staff and coach Kelvin Sampson.

The official page of Houston men's basketball shared a reel, showing Harwell smiling as he met the staff on Thursday. The reel was shared by the 6-foot-5 shooting guard on his IG story.

"Let's get it," Harwell captioned his story.

Houston's highest ever ranked recruit Isiah Harwell shares 3-word message as he links up with coach Kevin Sampson (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell1)

Check out the reel posted by the Cougars, which received plenty of reactions from the hoops fans who were excited to see Isiah Harwell in the facility.

Harwell, who ranks at the 13th spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and second in Utah (according to On3's Industry Rankings), received plenty of interest from top programs. These included offers from Gonzaga University Bulldogs, BYU Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.

However, he signed with the Cougars after taking an unofficial visit on Mar. 9 and an official visit on Aug. 22 last year and spoke to ESPN about his decision, calling Kelvin Sampson a "cool dude."

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell told ESPN. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said if you don't play defense you won't play at Houston."

He also talked about the time he suffered a knee injury in his junior year.

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab," Harwell said.

A look at Isiah Harwell's high school career

Isiah Harwell attended Century High School and averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his freshman year. He led his team to the 4A District 5 Finals before transferring to Wasatch Academy.

In three years with the school, he averaged 13.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.6 bpg in his senior year. He also led the team to a 25-5 record and an 8-2 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished third below CIA - Bella Vista and Brewster National Academy.

Harwell will join Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson next season.

