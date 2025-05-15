Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac shares what makes him "different from other guys" in the 2025 high school basketball class 

Chris Cenac, On3's No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2025, signed for the Houston Cougars on Nov. 26 last year. He will be heading to Kelvin Sampson's side next season after completing his high school basketball career at Link Academy.

The 6-foot-10 power forward was in the spotlight in an Instagram reel uploaded by the "Sports Stars Of Tomorrow" on Wednesday:

"Chris Cenac of Link Academy has become one of the best big men in the 2025 class. The 5-star prospect is committed to the Houston Cougars. @chriscenac1 @linkhoops @uhcougarmbk #GoCoogs," the post was captioned.

At Link Academy, Cenac played with top recruits, including the USC Trojans signee Jerry Easter, the Alabama Crimson Tide signee Davion Hannah and also No. 1 and No. 2 recruits in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, respectively, in Team USA.

Chris Cenac talked about his experience playing with other top players:

"Playing with other top guys, just going to figure out what I need to do to help the team win. I think that's the main thing for me. I mean, it's been great just getting better with other guys, learning how to play with other great players, just being in the gym all the time. So it's been great."

He continued to talk about how his skillset differentiates him from rest of the players:

"Well, I'm really, like an inside out player. I can't really give the team anything I need from hosting up to taking the guy off the dribble, shooting the three. So that's what makes me different from other guys in my class."

Cenac, who ranks third in the power forward position and first in Missouri, received offers from programs, including the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks and more.

"Chance to be a long-time NBA player" - Link Academy HC Chad Meyers on Chris Cenac

Last year, Link Academy Coach Chad Meyers commended Chris Cenac's ability in transition and on offense (via UHCougars.com):

"Chris is an elite front court player that has a chance to be a long-time NBA player with the track he is on. He can push the ball in transition, initiate offense along with being able to make three and score in the paint. He is a physical strong athlete that can guard multiple positions and rebound outside of his area."

Despite recording 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block in the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18, Chris Cenac's Team Flight was defeated by a 141-124 scoreline against Team Air.

Cenac will be joined by Isiah Harwell, Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson next season.

