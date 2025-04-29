  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Houston signee Isiah Harwell has 2-word reaction to former teammate Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State  

Houston signee Isiah Harwell has 2-word reaction to former teammate Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State  

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 29, 2025 16:17 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy (image credit: getty)

Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, was happy with Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State. Boum shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, which was reshared by Harwell with a two-word reaction.

Ad
Houston signee Isiah Harwell has 2-word reaction to former teammate Bhan Buom&#039;s commitment to Boise State ((image credit: instagram/isiah_harwell1)
Houston signee Isiah Harwell has 2-word reaction to former teammate Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State ((image credit: instagram/isiah_harwell1)
"Yeah Bhan," Harwell wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Boise what’s good???? #agtg✝️🙏🏽," Buom captioned.

The 6-foot-8 power forward was with Wasatch Academy from 2021 to 2024. Buom played 58 games and averaged 7.6 points, 1.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Buom played 24 games in his freshman season and posted averages of 5.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.3 spg and 0.2 bpg in 13.9 minutes. In 22 games in his sophomore campaign, he recorded 9.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.3 bpg in 19.6 minutes.

In his junior year, the power forward averaged 9.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.2 bpg in 12 games. He transferred to Link Academy for his senior year.

Ad

He played with Houston Cougars signee and a five-star prospect, Chris Cenac Jr., four-star prospect and USC signee, Jerry Easter and Ohio State signee, A’mare Bynum, among others,, at Link Academy.

Buom became Boise State's fourth recruit from the Class of 2025. He will join No. 118 prospect and 6-foot-9 power forward Spencer Ahrens, Corner Canyon High School (Utah) 6-foot-4 shooting guard Noah Bendinger and Madison Senior (Idaho) point guard Nash Humphreys.

Ad

How did Isiah Harwell perform at the McDonald's All-American Game?

Isiah Harwell played alongside Duke Blue Devils signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr. and UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe, among others, at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

The West team, led by BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, won 105-92.

Harwell scored 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

Harwell will be joined by Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemmings and Bryce Jackson at Boise State next season.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications