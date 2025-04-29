Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, was happy with Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State. Boum shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, which was reshared by Harwell with a two-word reaction.

Ad

Houston signee Isiah Harwell has 2-word reaction to former teammate Bhan Buom's commitment to Boise State ((image credit: instagram/isiah_harwell1)

"Yeah Bhan," Harwell wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Boise what’s good???? #agtg✝️🙏🏽," Buom captioned.

The 6-foot-8 power forward was with Wasatch Academy from 2021 to 2024. Buom played 58 games and averaged 7.6 points, 1.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Buom played 24 games in his freshman season and posted averages of 5.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.3 spg and 0.2 bpg in 13.9 minutes. In 22 games in his sophomore campaign, he recorded 9.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.3 bpg in 19.6 minutes.

In his junior year, the power forward averaged 9.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.2 bpg in 12 games. He transferred to Link Academy for his senior year.

Ad

He played with Houston Cougars signee and a five-star prospect, Chris Cenac Jr., four-star prospect and USC signee, Jerry Easter and Ohio State signee, A’mare Bynum, among others,, at Link Academy.

Buom became Boise State's fourth recruit from the Class of 2025. He will join No. 118 prospect and 6-foot-9 power forward Spencer Ahrens, Corner Canyon High School (Utah) 6-foot-4 shooting guard Noah Bendinger and Madison Senior (Idaho) point guard Nash Humphreys.

Ad

How did Isiah Harwell perform at the McDonald's All-American Game?

Isiah Harwell played alongside Duke Blue Devils signees Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr. and UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe, among others, at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

The West team, led by BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, won 105-92.

Harwell scored 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

Harwell will be joined by Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemmings and Bryce Jackson at Boise State next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More