  • Houston signee Isiah Harwell drops a 17-point performance to upset No. 6 ranked CIA Bella Vista 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:22 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - LaLumiere vs Wasatch Academy - Source: Getty
Isiah Harwell, the No. 13 recruit in the 2025 Class and Houston signee, led the Wasatch Academy to a 70-66 win to upset CIA Bella Vista on Friday. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to grab Wasatch's 10th win in a row and bump their record to 23-3.

Famous basketball page Sports Center NEXT shared highlights of Harwell's game as he displayed his scoring prowess and impressive footwork to convert the fadeaway shot. Furthermore, he also displayed the rest of the tricks including the teardrop shot and was able to find his positions to shoot.

also-read-trending Trending

As for CIA-Bella Vista (EYBL), the loss reduced their record to 19-5. On the other hand, Wasatch Academy also played against Oak Hill Academy, grabbing their 11th consecutive win after defeating them 85-60.

Wasatch's winning streak started on Jan. 3 when they defeated Link Academy 70-55. Since then, they have won against IMG Academy, La Lumiere, Archbishop Carroll, Phelps, Sunrise Christian Academy, Judge Memorial Classic, Cottonwood, Millard North, CIA Bella Vista and Oak Hill Academy.

Harwell averaged 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while leading the Diamondbacks to the District Finals in his freshman year when he played for Century High School in Pocatello, Idaho, during the 2021-22 season.

He transferred to Wasatch in 2022 and averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.

His junior year saw him playing 21.0 minutes per game, scoring 14.9 points, grabbing 4.7 rebounds and dishing out 1.9 assists per game in 10 appearances. This season, the Pocatello, ID native has played nine games and is averaging 13.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg and 0.6 bpg, according to MaxPreps.

Isiah Harwell became Houston's highest-ranked recruit

Isiah Harwell, ranked at the 13th spot nationally, fifth in the shooting guard position and second in Utah, chose Houston over Gonzaga University, California, Texas and North Carolina, among others.

Harwell spoke to On3 about his decision:

“I chose Houston because the culture fit. I feel like I can thrive and succeed there and I believe in Coach Sampson and the whole staff. Coach Sampson has a way with speaking that just makes me motivated and ready to play. He also has a lot of experience and knows what he’s looking for.”

He will join Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemmings and Bryce Jackson at the Cougars next season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
