Isiah Harwell, the Houston Cougars signee and the No. 13 recruit in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings, reshared a post by famous sports page Whistle Sports on his Instagram story. The carousel of pictures uploaded by the page talked about the Duke Blue Devils not winning a championship with Cooper Flagg or Zion Williamson.

Another image in the carousel showed a fan stating that freshman players do not win chips in college. Harwell reshared this image to his IG story with a bold two-word caption:

"Watch us....," he captioned the story.

Houston signee Isiah Harwell drops bold 2-word comment on winning NCAA championship in college (Credits: @http://isiah_harwell1/ Instagram)

The Cougars reached the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament but suffered a tight 65-63 loss against the Florida Gators on Tuesday. Only one player from the Houston roster scored in double digits; L.J. Cryer scored 19 points on 33.3% shooting, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in 37 minutes.

Cryer also had six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Ja'Vier Francis and Mylik Wilson combined to score 17 points off the bench.

Harwell led his high school, Wasatch Academy, to a 25-5 overall and an 8-2 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they are No. 3 below CIA-Bella Vista and Brewster Academy National.

In two seasons for the Tigers, Isiah Harwell averaged 14.0 points, 1.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game, according to MaxPreps. Furthermore, he also helped Team USA to the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

His best performance came against the hosts in the Group Phase as he scored eight points, grabbed four boards, dished out four assists and stole the ball twice.

Why did Isiah Harwell choose Houston?

Harwell, who ranks No. 5 in the shooting guard position and No. 2 in Utah, received interest from 29 programs, including Georgetown, Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Gonzaga University Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, among others.

However, he chose to sign for Houston on Sep. 12 and spoke to ESPN about his decision:

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab," Isiah told ESPN. "On my visit it was a family atmosphere. I got to spend a lot of time with the players, and we ended up sitting around and they were talking [about] how they all arrived at Houston. Their culture is real."

Isiah Harwell will be joined by Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemmings and Bryce Jackson next season.

