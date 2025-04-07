Cameron and Cayden Boozer bounced back from last year's defeat to Cooper Flagg's Montverde as they led Columbus High to a 67-49 win over Dynamic Prep in the championship game of the Chipotle Nationals on Saturday.

Ad

The victory was the first national championship title for Columbus High School in Miami. The Explorers reached the Chipotle Nationals semifinals last year, but the Boozer twins fell 84-70 to Monteverde.

Ad

Trending

Cameron had a game-high 29 points, but that was not enough as Monteverde beat Columbus High School, with Cooper Flagg producing 28 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Eagles. Monteverde then went on to win the tournament, beating Paul VI 79-63 in the championship game.

However, a year later, the Boozer brothers put the disappointment of that semifinal defeat behind them by bringing home a national title to Columbus High.

How good were Cayden and Cameron Boozer against Columbus?

The Boozer brothers have been on a roll this season, taking their groove into the Chipotle Nationals.

Ad

In the quarterfinals against Wasatch Academy, the two combined for 49 points. Then, in the semifinal against Brewster Academy, Cayden hit a wild buzzer-beater shot to help Columbus High School claim a 47-45 win. Cameron also contributed 15 points and 11 points in that game.

Going into the final against Dynamic Prep, the Boozer twins were the ones to watch, and they delivered.

Columbus started slowly but managed to take a one-point lead into halftime. But in the second half, it took over. By the end of the third quarter, the Explorers were already up by 12 points. Then, they killed the game with a 21-15 score in the fourth quarter.

Ad

Cayden led all scorers with 27 points, two assists and two rebounds, while Cameron finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Now that the Boozer brothers have won the Chipotle Nationals with Columbus, they have surely gotten their redemption. Cayden and Cameron have also continued the history of Duke signees winning the Chipotle Nationals, as Flagg had already signed with the Blue Devils when he won it with Monteverde last year.

The Boozer twins have signed off on a high, and they will look to take their games to Duke and do big things in the NCAA next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More