"How Chris Henry drop": Football fans react as Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. overlooked as one of the Top 3 Class of 2026 wide receivers

Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. has dropped from the nation’s top-three wide receiver prospects for the Class of 2026, per 247Sports. In its latest rankings, the platform placed Henry at No. 4.

Trending

The new rankings, which was posted on 247Sports' Instagram on Monday, attracted reactions from football fans.

“How Chris Henry drop to a 4 star?” a fan posted.

“Chris Henry Jr No. 1 WR,” another fan commented.

“Everyone knows Henry is 1 and not close,” one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

“By the end of the year CHJ and KDW are gonna be 1 and 2,” a fan said, mentioning Henry and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

“Bump Chris up to a 5 star. Injuries are keeping him down but we all know he’s better than these dudes. At worst he’s 2,” another fan wrote.

“Henry is 1,” one fan commented.

Comments on Chris Henry Jr.'s recent drop in rankings

Henry is one of the most in-demand prospects of his class. However, the five-star WR has pledged his commitment to the Buckeyes since July 2023.

Notwithstanding, he kept receiving offers from other top programs, keeping his options open. But that was until April, when he shut down his recruitment to seal his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Leading schools in Chris Henry Jr.’s recruitment before shutting it down

Before shutting down his recruitment, Chris Henry Jr. had official visits scheduled to Oregon, USC and Miami. However, he cancelled these trips, putting all his focus on Ohio State. The trio of Oregon, USC and Miami applied the most pressure of all the schools that recruited Chris Henry Jr.

Henry confirmed this according to an article by On3's Keegan Pope on April 1.

“Ever since I moved out here a lot of teams have definitely been on me more. It’s been a little stressful. It’s really just Oregon, USC, and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most.”

Following Henry’s shutting down of his recruitment, his Mater Dei teammate, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, has also declared for the Buckeyes. Ohio State getting two of the top-ranked wide receivers of the Class of 2026 is keeping up with the program’s tradition of recruiting and developing elite WRs.

The most recent example is Jeremiah Smith, who played an important role in the Buckeyes’ national title run. Henry will be looking to become a successor to that legacy.

