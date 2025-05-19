How close is Oregon to securing Kobe Bryant's nephew and Nevada's No. 1 recruit Jett Washington?

Oregon hasn't had much success with its 2026 recruiting class recently, but that could change with the possible commitment of Jett Washington. The Ducks haven't yet been labeled as the leader in his recruitment by any insider, but On3's Steve Wiltfong reported on Thursday that Dan Lanning’s program is "one of the favorites" for the five-star safety.

Washington, the nephew of late LA Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, has been a long-time target for the Ducks. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) standout has visited Eugene multiple times during his recruitment, including a trip during Oregon's 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12.

Washington’s latest visit came in April during the school's spring practice.

“My favorite thing about Oregon was being able to see a practice and them in action along with talking to the coaches,” Washington told On3 following the trip. “I think (about) just what the program has done the last couple years, and they want me to be a part of it."

Per On3, the Ducks have a 29.3% chance of landing the five-star prospect. Alabama is close behind, with a probability of 25.7%. UCLA, Ohio State and Texas A&M have less than a 10% chance of recruiting Washington.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Jett Washington recorded 38 tackles, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and five interceptions, securing him the title of the MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Junior All-American. He is the No. 1 recruit in Nevada and the No. 3 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jett Washington addresses Oregon vs. Alabama race in his recruitment

Jett Washington has scheduled official visits with Alabama on May 30 and Oregon on June 13. These two schools are currently seen as the frontrunners in his recruitment.

“Alabama and Oregon have a lot of similarities, and there are some differences," Washington told On3. "They are both top programs with top players. Alabama has been at the top and is a very consistent program. Oregon is working to get to the top and is almost there.”

Oregon already has a safety commit in four-star prospect Xavier Lherisse. The Ducks lost four committed players in this cycle but still rank No. 5 in the nation with eight committed players. They also have a five-star commit in tight end Kendre Harrison.

Meanwhile, Alabama's 2026 class has five committed players but lacks a safety commit. The Crimson Tide's this cycle ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

