"How is he higher than Bryce (Young)?": Alabama fans react as Keelon Russell gets named the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee of all time

Keelon Russell, a five-star quarterback from the Class of 2025, signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide during the early signing period in December. He chose the Kalen DeBoer-led program over other top schools such as SMU, TCU, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and Duke.

Russell is an enticing prospect from his class and is apparently one of the best Alabama recruits ever. According to 247Sports' industry-generated composite, the five-star quarterback is the highest-rated signee in the history of the Crimson Tide. He beat out the likes of Bryce Young (Class of 2020) and Andre Smith (Class of 2006) for the title.

Bama CFB's Instagram account shared the post, and fans were surprised to see Russell at the top. Most Alabama fans were shocked to see Young at second, despite winning the national championship and the Heisman Trophy during his time in Tuscaloosa.

"How is he higher than Bryce," one fan posted.

"Is that because his class is more stacked ?" another fan commented.

"How is he higher than Bryce?" another fan wrote.

However, some fans appreciated Russell for topping the list.

"He’s gonna be special I got a feeling," one fan wrote.

"To think he started off as a 3 star. Talk about finding a diamond in the rough," another fan said.

"I’ve seen enough, start him," another fan commented.

Keelon Russell is ranked No. 2 in the country and is the second-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, only behind Bryce Underwood, as per On3.

Keelon Russell signs NIL deal with Panini America

Keelon Russell, the five-star recruit from Duncanville High School (Texas), signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 4. He signed his first NIL deal with Panini America on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

"Being able to partner with a leader in the sports collectibles space like Panini is exciting. Seeing the quality of the products that Panini produces and all the things they have done for other NIL athletes – I knew they were the right fit for me," Russell said, as per On3. "I can’t wait to start working with them and seeing my first trading cards."

Russell had a terrific final season at Duncanville. He finished his senior year with 4,177 yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 69.4% of his passes. He led the Panthers to a 13-1 record this season.

