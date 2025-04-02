"How much of a bag does this take to do?" Fans react as Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. shuts down recruitment

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., son of former NFL receiver Chris Henry, has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. The Mater Dei High School (California) standout has drawn interest from multiple programs trying to sway his decision. However, he shut down his recruitment on Tuesday and reaffirmed his loyalty to Ryan Day’s program.

"I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye," Henry said to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Ohio State extended an offer to Henry before he played a high school game, and the prospect chose the Buckeyes mainly due to his strong relationship with offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Although Henry had been in discussions with other top programs and was planning official visits, he ultimately decided to end his recruitment before those trips. This move led some fans to speculate that Ohio State made a significant offer to suddenly make the decision.

Henry is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in California, per On3. His firm commitment boosts Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class, which ranks No. 4 nationally with eight committed players.

"Young man wants to be a part of the next dynasty in college football," one tweeted.

"No better place to be if you’re a WR. Elite program, elite coaching staff, and most importantly elite development," one tweeted.

"The kid wants to be a winner can’t hate him! Welcome to buckeye nation!" One tweeted.

"Chris will be the next great Buckeye legend. Ohio is home. This is the best decision he could have made!!!! Congratulations CHJ!!!" One tweeted.

Henry's decision comes just a day after Ohio State's 2026 class secured another big-time recruit, five-star safety Blaine Bradford.

Chris Henry Jr. cancels all official visits except for Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr. will make an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend before his official visit on June 20. He had also planned official visits to Miami (May 30), USC (June 6) and Oregon (June 13).

“Ever since I moved out here a lot of teams have definitely been on me more," Henry said to On3 in March after confirming these visits. "It’s been a little stressful. It’s really just Oregon, USC and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most."

However, with his recent decision to end his recruitment process, Henry will no longer take his scheduled official visits to those schools.

