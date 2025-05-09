HS phenom Kaleena Smith and Kate Harpring dominate Adidas 3SSB 17U Circuit as top scorers

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie Team Matt Harpring, Kate Harpring continued to impress on the basketball court.

Ad

Smith played for 7 Days, and Harpring played for Southeast All Stars in the 17U GIRLS 3Stripes Select Basketball League. The duo featured as respective stat leaders in an Instagram post uploaded by Jr. All-Star Basketball on Friday:

Ad

Trending

Kaleena Smith earned the top spot in most points and assists per game as she averaged 22.0 points and 4.8 assists per game, while Kate Harpring was tied with Lee Lee Bell and Nation Williams in the second spot with 20.0 points per game.

Smith, a 5-foot-6 point guard, averaged 22.0 points on 79.3% shooting, including 45.0% from beyond the arc and 79.3% from the charity stripe. She also grabbed 2.5 rebounds, dished out 4.8 assists, stole the ball 2.3 times and blocked the ball 0.3 times.

Ad

Smith played two seasons at Ontario Christian High School in her sophomore year. In 65 matches, she is averaging 29.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals, 7.3 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. Last season, she scored 23.2 ppg, grabbed 2.8 boards, dished out 8.1 apg, stole the ball 4.5 times and had 0.4 blocks in 32 games.

On the other hand, Harpring, the No. 2 player in the Class of 2026, averaged 20.0 points on 52.5% shooting, including 46.2% from the field and 70.6% from the free-throw line. She also recorded 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Ad

In her junior year at Marist High School, she led the Eagles to a 29-3 overall record and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Georgia Section Georgia AAAA Region 5 Basketball League, where they finished at the top.

In the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA League, the Eagles reached the Final Four before they were knocked out after a 54-43 loss against Creekside on Mar. 1.

Kaleena Smith finished her sophomore year at Ontario Christian

Kaleena Smith led her school to a 30-2 overall record in her sophomore year. In the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships, the Knights received a bye in the first round on March 5.

Ad

In the second round, they sealed a 69-57 win against Sierra Canyon on Mar. 8. However, they were knocked out by the eventual champions Etiwanda in the regional finals after a 67-62 loss on Mar. 11.

Kaleena Smith holds offers from top programs, including the South Carolina Gamecocks, UConn Huskies, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More