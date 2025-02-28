Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, was pictured with his teammate, NaVorro Bowman Jr., in an Instagram carousel uploaded by the latter on Thursday. The sophomore uploaded some pictures from Notre Dame Sherman Oaks' match against Harvard-Westlake.

Ad

In one of the pictures, Bowman Jr. was seen sitting on the bench with Tyran Stokes. The post was reshared by Stokes on his Instagram story with a one-word reaction:

HSS star Tyran Stokes drops 1-word reaction for Notre Dame’s NaVorro Bowman Jr.’s IG dump (Image: IG/_thetyranstokes)

"Youngin 🤞🏼@varrojrr," Stokes captioned his story.

Ad

Trending

The son of former San Fransisco 49ers linebacker and the current linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, NaVarro Bowman, is averaging 16.4 points per game this season. Fn December, during a commanding 78-48 victory over Mater Dei Catholic, Bowman Jr. delivered a career-high performance with 26 points, along with six rebounds and five assists.

On the other hand, Tyran Stokes has been turning heads with his performances for Notre Dame. The 6-foot-7 forward played in the 17U category of Nike Peach Jam and averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 51.3% shooting while leading Vegas Elite to a second-place finish.

Ad

He also helped Team USA clinch the gold medal at the 2024 U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey, where he averaged 12.3 points, seven rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. His best game came against Italy in the championship game where he scored 17 points on an impressive 70% shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and had one block in the match.

He also won the gold medal in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, where he averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Ad

Which college has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

Class of 2026 recruit Tyran Stokes has already received offers from 25 programs across the nation. These include Houston, Utah, Arkansas, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida State and Louisville, among others.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, there is only one program that stands a chance to land Stokes. The Louisville Cardinals have been given a 66.8% chance to land the small forward. They are followed by Kentucky with a 1.9% prediction and Xavier with a 1.6% probability.

Ad

Colleges including Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona State, Indiana University- Indianapolis and more have a 1.3% chance of landing Stokes.

Tyran Stokse still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback