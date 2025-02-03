"Huge snub": Hoops fans question Georgia signee Jacob Wilkins' McDonald's All-American snub, following his dominant performance 

Jacob Wilkins, the No. 44 recruit in the Class of 2025, led his team to a blowout 84-56 victory against the South Gwinnett Comets on Friday. Some of his highlights were uploaded on Instagram by 'Popscouthoops,' where he was seen dominating the paint, dunking over defenders, converting tough shots and dishing assists on the offensive end, while clearing boards on defense.

After not being a McDonald's All-American, which was noted in the post, hoops fans discussed what they felt was a snub:

"Bros not even 6’8 im pretty sure he’s 6’10 now but huge snub," commented a fan.

Another fan agreed, "He definitely should’ve been on the team! They snubbed him."

"They snubbed my boy. he the best player in georgia. @iamjakewilkins," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Keep showing them why you shoulda been on the team lil bro! @iamjakewilkins."

More fans agreed and called Wilkins a snub:

"I'd call him a snub for sure but then you also gotta look at the quality of teams they've built now and the kind of players they left out. Mixed reactions about this one tbh," a fan commented.

This fan was not happy with Jasper Johnson and Wilkins being snubbed, "Jasper now him both great guys looked over."

"Cuz he not on a Prep school schedule they be doing stuff like that," commented another fan.

A fan commented, "What they waiting on this is a no brainer lil bro is fire."

Why did Jacob Wilkins choose Georgia?

Jacob Wilkins received five offers from programs including Virginia, Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Indiana, among others. However, he signed for the Bulldogs on Oct. 31, five days after he officially visited them.

He spoke about his decision with On3:

“I know their program is good, and they put players in good situations.

"They have good off-the-court relationships with their players. They like how my skillset fits what they’re trying to do and how I can play inside and out … I saw how hard the team went in practice; that was memorable for me. They practiced like it was their last time playing.”

Wilkins will be joined by four-star power forward Kareem Stagg and three-star center Jackson McVey at Mike White's side next season.

