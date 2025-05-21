Hugh Freeze and Auburn staff gets major good news in pursuit of flipping four-star LB Jordan Campbell from Miami

Auburn is emerging as a serious contender to flip four-star linebacker Jordan Campbell from Miami, where he has been committed since November 2023. He is scheduled to take an official visit to the Hurricanes from June 6-8.
However, Campbell's commitment status hasn’t stopped other programs from pursuing him. On Tuesday, he also set an official visit to the Tigers for June 10-12.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect told AuburnLive in March that he contacted Hugh Freeze’s staff to explore all his options.
“It’s a special place, man,” Campbell said. “Everything they’re engineering is great, the dorms are nice, I saw downtown and the toilet paper place. Just the whole college town feeling is crazy, I like it.”
Campbell has official visits lined up with Nebraska (June 13-15) and Missouri (June 20-22), who have both been recruiting him heavily despite his Miami pledge. These programs have been strongly pursuing the Hurricanes commit for months; however, reaching out to Auburn for checking fit may be proof that he has immense interest in the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Miami is attempting to flip four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, who is committed to Auburn. With both programs vying for each other’s top linebacker commits, it will be interesting to see if any switches would happen.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Campbell recorded 70 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. He is the No. 8 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 15 prospect in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Four-star DL Earnest Rankins recaps official visit to Auburn
Four-star prospect Earnest Rankins has been a top target for Auburn. The defensive lineman out of Southwest DeKalb (Georgia) took an official visit to Plains over the weekend and left impressed.
"I actually got to see more of the campus," Rankins said on Monday, via On3. "If I were to commit, the community and where I would be."
Tigers defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams is recruiting Rankins. If he commits to Auburn, he will be the first defensive lineman in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 13 in the nation with seven committed players.
Rankins is the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 12 prospect in Georgia. He also holds offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Ole Miss.