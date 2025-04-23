Hugh Freeze and Auburn staff on high alert as major QB target drops commitment hint

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers coaching staff locked in five-star quarterback Deuce Knight for their 2025 recruiting class. For the 2026 cycle, their focus is on Travis Burgess, a two-time state champion QB from Grayson High School in Georgia.

Burgess is weighing his options between Auburn and North Carolina.

"It is about 50-50 between those two right now," Burgess said on Tuesday, via On3. “I am going to go through spring practice, then I am thinking I will commit."

Auburn has been heavily pursuing the 6-foot-5, 200-pound QB since he visited for Junior Day in January. In an interview with Rivals in March, Burgess shared what stands out most about the Tigers.

"Just the relationship we've built and the community environment," Burgess said. "I think that's the biggest thing that separates them. At the end of the day, the football and the energy brings. It's the SEC, you can't beat that, but at the end of the day, without the coaches, without the community, without the environment, I think that's what Auburn brings to the table.

"Just the players themselves. When you're playing against guys or playing with guys who brings you up to that next level, it just really helps you playing around those types of guys."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Burgess completed 154 of 256 passes for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns with four interceptions, while also rushing 58 times for 596 yards and four scores. He is the No. 29 QB in the 2026 class and the No. 61 prospect in Georgia, according to Rivals.

Travis Burgess praises Auburn QB coach Kent Austin

Players often feel a stronger connection with coaches who have also played the game. That’s the case with Travis Burgess and Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, who spent a season in the NFL and holds several top 10 career records in CFL regular-season passing stats.

"Just the relationship we've built over the past few months and just the proven track record with guys he's coached," Burgess said on April 10, via Auburn Undercover. "Just knowing his history of playing in the NFL, playing in college football, knowing what it takes to get to the next level."

On3 gives Auburn the lead spot in Burgess' recruitment with a 90.8% chance. The Tigers have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation.

