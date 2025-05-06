Hugh Freeze's Auburn enters early recruiting race with an offer to 4-star Ohio TE 

Auburn has not secured any commitments for its 2027 class, but Hugh Freeze and his staff are actively pursuing top sophomore talent nationwide. On Monday, Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua extended an offer to four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff.

Ad

"After a great showcase and conversation with @B_Aigamaua, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University!" Karhoff tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Karhoff plays for St. Francis de Sales in Ohio, the same high school attended by RJ Day, the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

According to 247Sports composite, Karhoff is the No. 15 tight end in the 2027 class and the No. 8 prospect in Ohio. He can line up out wide and is capable of posing serious matchup challenges for defenders.

Karhoff also holds offers from Tennessee, Toledo, Kentucky, Missouri, Duke and Michigan State.

Ad

Auburn fears losing a four-star commit in the 2026 class

Auburn's 2026 class is one of the best in the nation, with seven committed players. The Tigers haven’t lost any commitment in this cycle, but they are in danger of losing four-star linebacker commit JaMichael Garrett.

Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M are making strong efforts to flip Garrett from Hugh Freeze's program, where he has been committed since July, according to On3's Chad Simmons. The Hurricanes made a strong impression on him during his trip to Coral Gables in April.

Ad

“I viewed Miami highly before the visit, but this really skyrocketed them up for me," Garrett said on April 24, via On3.

The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect sparked flip rumors.

“I am committed to Auburn, but I want to see what will be the best fit for me,” Garrett said.

Besides Garrett, Auburn has another linebacker commit: four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Alabama.

The Tigers are in a good position to secure four-star linebacker Anthony Davis, the No. 17 LB in the 2026 class. They are also in a tight race for the nation's No. 1 LB, Tyler Atkinson, alongside other prospects in the position like Rodney Colton and CJ Sibley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More