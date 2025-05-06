Hugh Freeze's Auburn enters early recruiting race with an offer to 4-star Ohio TE 

Auburn has not secured any commitments for its 2027 class, but Hugh Freeze and his staff are actively pursuing top sophomore talent nationwide. On Monday, Tigers tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua extended an offer to four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff.
"After a great showcase and conversation with @B_Aigamaua, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University!" Karhoff tweeted.
Karhoff plays for St. Francis de Sales in Ohio, the same high school attended by RJ Day, the son of Ohio State coach Ryan Day.
According to 247Sports composite, Karhoff is the No. 15 tight end in the 2027 class and the No. 8 prospect in Ohio. He can line up out wide and is capable of posing serious matchup challenges for defenders.
Karhoff also holds offers from Tennessee, Toledo, Kentucky, Missouri, Duke and Michigan State.
Auburn fears losing a four-star commit in the 2026 class
Auburn's 2026 class is one of the best in the nation, with seven committed players. The Tigers haven’t lost any commitment in this cycle, but they are in danger of losing four-star linebacker commit JaMichael Garrett.
Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M are making strong efforts to flip Garrett from Hugh Freeze's program, where he has been committed since July, according to On3's Chad Simmons. The Hurricanes made a strong impression on him during his trip to Coral Gables in April.
“I viewed Miami highly before the visit, but this really skyrocketed them up for me," Garrett said on April 24, via On3.
The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect sparked flip rumors.
“I am committed to Auburn, but I want to see what will be the best fit for me,” Garrett said.
Besides Garrett, Auburn has another linebacker commit: four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Alabama.
The Tigers are in a good position to secure four-star linebacker Anthony Davis, the No. 17 LB in the 2026 class. They are also in a tight race for the nation's No. 1 LB, Tyler Atkinson, alongside other prospects in the position like Rodney Colton and CJ Sibley.