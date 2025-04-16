Hugh Freeze's Auburn eyes nation's No. 1 safety as commitment date revealed

Auburn football landed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation for 2025, and the Tigers are already building strong momentum for 2026. Hugh Freeze's coaching staff has secured several blue-chip commitments in the cycle, and one of their biggest targets now is five-star safety Bralan Womack, who plans to announce his college decision on August 23.

Ad

Womack is also considering Florida, Ohio State and Texas A&M alongside AU.

He revealed on Monday:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Mississippi native has strong ties to Auburn, as his sister, Ma'Nia, plays softball for the Tigers. He has visited campus multiple times, including trips on January 25, March 15 and most recently for the Tigers' A-Day game on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium with his family.

"This is a great place," Womack told Rivals. "A lot better than what I expected. They came along late. I've been around the facility before, had the offer, but I didn't expect it to be like this. They've definitely opened me and my family's eyes."

Ad

"They do a great job," Womack said. They definitely know how to impress family, especially a family like mine. We just grow closer and closer with whoever is in the building."

The standout from Hartfield Academy in Mississippi is the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 12 prospect in the nation.

Ad

Womack will take an official visit to Freeze's school on June 13. He will also officially visit Florida on May 30, Texas A&M on June 6 and Ohio State on June 20.

Bralan Womack has heavy praise for Auburn coaching staff

Safeties coach TJ Rushing is Bralan Womack's lead recruiter in Auburn, and he has already built a good bond with the coach throughout his recruitment journey. Hugh Freeze's coaching staff envisioned him contributing anywhere in the secondary where he could benefit the team, and Womack is completely on board with that plan.

Ad

"Wherever Coach Rushing and Coach (DJ) Durkin feel like is a fit for me, that's where I'm going to improve at," Womack said. "And also at other places, because it just gives me more opportunity."

Auburn has commitments from seven players in the 2026 class, including three-star safety Wayne Henry. The class ranks fourth in the Southeastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More