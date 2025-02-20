Hugh Freeze’s Auburn lands in top schools for four-star 2026 class DL after Alabama decommitment

Four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland remains one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class. The Parker High School (Alabama) standout has been a priority target for Auburn, and Hugh Freeze's program was included in his top six schools on Wednesday.

Besides the Tigers, Cleveland's top schools are Texas, Florida, Georgia, Miami and North Carolina. Surprisingly, Alabama didn't make the list, where he had been committed till December.

At 6-foot-3, 305-pound, Cleveland is still developing, so he remains a highly sought-after prospect among top programs nationwide. He is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Cleveland reinforced his reputation as one of the best at his position in his junior season in 2024, finishing with 50 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He has recorded 69 total tackles (8.5 tackles for loss) and 5.5 sacks over his two-year high school career.

Can Auburn secure Vodney Cleveland's commitment?

As an in-state program, Auburn holds the strongest momentum in Vodney Cleveland's recruitment. He visited the Plains late last month for the school's junior day event, where he had the opportunity to meet former Tiger Joe Whitt.

Defensive tackle coach Vontrell King-Williams is recruiting Cleveland at Auburn. His potential commitment will give a major boost to the Tigers' star-studded 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference with six committed players.

However, Auburn will face a huge battle in the race, as other schools are making a strong push as well. Cleveland made two visits to Florida within three weeks, and North Carolina seems to be a big threat. Despite offering him late last month, Bill Belichick's Tar Heels made his top list.

Belichick personally reached out to Cleveland through a FaceTime call, which the prospect shared on X:

"Goat Talk🐐❗️with @unchapelbill."

Auburn’s next priority will be securing another visit from Cleveland to maintain their momentum. Besides him, the school is also in the mix for multiple four-star prospects, including offensive lineman Parker Pritchett, athlete Tyriq Green, running back Jonaz Walton and Tennessee defensive lineman commit Tyson Bacon.

